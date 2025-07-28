Every Must-See Movie and TV Trailer from Comic-Con 2025

YouTube

Sneak peeks included new footage from the It TV series, Five Nights at Freddy's sequel, Peacemaker Season 2 and the third season of Interview with the Vampire -- now dubbed The Vampire Lestat.

A slew of sneak peeks dropped over the weekend as Comic-Con took over San Diego.

Film and TV studios descended on the convention, which went down from Thursday through Sunday, with stars in tow -- as they dropped the latest trailers from upcoming movies, as well as new and returning television series.

While Tron: Ares and Predator: Badlands both showed footage during their panels -- including the first 20 minutes or so of the latter -- the video for those two, sadly, didn't show up online following their Hall H debuts. On the film side, only The Strangers: Chapter 2, Five Nights at Freddy's 2 and The Long Walk -- based on a Stephen King book and starring Mark Hamill -- posted video to YouTube after their panels.

TV, meanwhile, really took center stage -- with streamers and networks including HBO Max, Prime Video, Starz, AMC, Disney+, and Paramount+ all sharing sneak peeks at shows like IT: Welcome to Derry, Peacemaker, Gen V, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Outlander and its new spinoff Blood of My Blood, The Vampire Lestat (AKA Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire), its spinoff Talamasca, and Spartacus: House of Ashur, a "what if" spinoff of Spartacus.

Check out all the footage from these projects (and more) below!

Welcome to Derry

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

Peacemaker

The Vampire Lestat (AKA Season 3 of Interview with the Vampire)

The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon

Gen V

The Long Walk

Outlander

Outlander: Blood of My Blood

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Upload

Spartacus: House of Ashur

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Talamasca