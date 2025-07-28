Police Hunt Suspect After Couple Hiking with Their 2 Young Children Slain at Devil's Den State Park

Facebook

Police are still on the lookout and seeking the public's help in finding the alleged attacker of a couple, murdered while they were hiking on a remote trail in the Arkansas State Park with their young daughters, 7 and 9 years old.

Two young girls, 7 and 9 years old, were found safe and uninjured on Saturday after their parents had been fatally attacked while the family was hiking at Devil's Den State Park in Arkansas' Ozark Mountains tourism region on Saturday, per CNN.

Broadcastify.com had the police audio, which captured an individual on the radio reporting the alleged incident. "Washington County received a call from the visitor center. Two children are there. They advised that their parents were assaulted. One was possibly stabbed. The parents are missing."

According to the New York Post, the first calls came in to police at around 2:30 p.m. reporting a possible assault. 5 News reports that after law enforcement had arrived, and while they were searching for a possible suspect and victims, they "heard screams from a distance." By the time they tracked the family down, per the outlet, it was too late to save the parents.

They found Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, dead on a remote walking trail in the park. "We found the victims down here," responders could be heard saying in police audio, per 5 News. "They're on the lower Devil's Den trails where I've got two, two bodies."

While authorities have not specified how the couple died in a statement released to the public, they did state they are investigating the incident as a double homicide.

The girls who reported the alleged attacks on their parents were unharmed and are safe with family members, according to police. Police said that the family had recently moved to Arkansas from another state to a small town in Arkansas near the Oklahoma border.

In the release from the Arkansas Department of Public Safety, authorities are asking anyone who visited the park on Saturday to look at any photos or video they may have taken while there for possible images of the suspect and reach out to them. They are asking the same of anyone who may have security cameras nearby.

In an update Sunday, officials were able to offer an updated description of the individual they believe may be their suspect. According to the release, police are looking for a white male with a medium build. He is now believed to have been wearing a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, dark pants, a dark ballcap, sunglasses, and fingerless gloves. Additionally, he may have had a black backpack with him.

The suspect was reportedly seen driving toward a park exit in a black, four-door sedan after the incident. Officials speculated the vehicle may be a Mazda with a license plate covered up by electrical or duct tape. They're asking anyone with possible information about this ongoing murder investigation to reach out to ASP Troop L at 479-751-6663. They also ask that anyone who might have photo or video footage not post to social media as it may jeopardize the investigation.

The area of the park where the alleged attacks happened is described as "rugged, vegetation is thick and there is no cellphone service." That area remains cordoned off and is still being secured by law enforcement, while a statement on Arkansas State Parks' website states, "All trails are closed until further notice."

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred at Devil’s Den State Park. Our hearts are with the victims’ loved ones during this incredibly difficult time," said Shea Lewis, Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism. "The safety of our visitors and staff is our highest priority, and we are working closely with Arkansas State Police and various law enforcement officials as the investigation continues."

Lewis went on to assure citizens that there is an increased law enforcement presence at all state parks.

"I want to thank the public and our media partners for their support as we pursue the man responsible for this heinous crime," added ASP Col. Mike Hagar in the statement. "We are using all available resources to apprehend this suspect and bring him to justice."