Heidi Klum Addresses Backlash Over Lingerie Photoshoot With 20-Year-Old Daughter Leni

Getty

"I've always been very open with my body," Klum said in a new interview, addressing some criticism she and her daughter received for posing together in lingerie.

Heidi Klum is responding to backlash she received over her lingerie photoshoot with her daughter, Leni Klum.

In an interview with People, the 52-year-old supermodel opened up about the criticism she received after an October 2024 photoshoot alongside her 20-year-old daughter.

The two were photographed in various lingerie pieces for Intimissimi, with fans slamming the mother-daughter duo for posing together.

"A lot of people are like, 'Oh, I don't know about mom and daughter doing this together,'" Klum opened up.

She added: "But for us? I'm proud of my daughter. She's fine with me like that."

The Victoria Secret Angel went on to explain how she was never restrictive with showing her body and how it's left an impact on her kids.

"I've always been very open with my body. When I'm suntanning in the backyard, I might not have a top on," she continued, "I'm European... my kids don't know me any other way and are probably more easygoing with their bodies because of it."

In a March interview with Glamour Germany, Klum's daughter also defended her mother from the haters and justified their decision to do the photoshoot together.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," she told the outlet. "You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative."

Leni confessed it was hard to resist reading the comments as someone who spends "a lot of time on social media."

"But there are so many more positive reactions," she continued. "Oh, and most of the comments are in German, and I don't really understand many of them."