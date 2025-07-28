Jamie Lee Curtis Says Plastic Surgery Caused 'the Genocide of a Generation of' Women

Getty

"I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human," Curtis said while speaking about plastic surgery.

Jamie Lee Curtis is criticizing the use of plastic surgery in today's generation -- saying it's responsible for the "genocide of a generation of women."

The Freaky Friday star got candid about the rise of plastic surgery within women in recent years in an interview with The Guardian, posing in a picture for the outlet with wax lips on her face to make her statement.

"The wax lips is my statement against plastic surgery. I've been very vocal about the genocide of a generation of women by the cosmeceutical industrial complex, who've disfigured themselves," she told the outlet. "The wax lips really sends it home."

"I've used that word for a long time and I use it specifically because it's a strong word. I believe that we have wiped out a generation or two of natural human," she explained.

"The concept that you can alter the way you look through chemicals, surgical procedures, fillers – there's a disfigurement of generations of predominantly women who are altering their appearances," she continued.

The Oscar winner also blamed AI and social media for being a huge influence in today's society.

"And it is aided and abetted by AI, because now the filter face is what people want. I'm not filtered right now. The minute I lay a filter on and you see the before and after, it's hard not to go: 'Oh, well that looks better,'" she confessed.

"But what's better? Better is fake. And there are too many examples -- I will not name them -- but very recently we have had a big onslaught through media, many of those people," she continued.

The 66-year-old actress opened up about having done a procedure herself at the age of 25, one which she regretted years later.

In a recent interview on 60 Minutes, she explained she went under the knife after a cinematographer on the 1985 film Perfect allegedly refused to shoot her scenes because of how her face looked on camera.

"He was like, 'Yeah I'm not shooting her today. Her eyes are baggy,'" she remembered.