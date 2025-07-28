Nick Hogan Thanks Dad Hulk Hogan's Wife Sky Daily for Her Support in His Final Days

Getty/Instagram

Nick Hogan is showing his appreciation for Sky Daily, the widow of his late father, wrestling icon Hulk Hogan.

In a rare public comment, Nick praised Sky for the support she gave his father before his passing -- and continues to give the family in the wake of the loss.

"Thank you so much Sky, I really appreciate everything you did for my father and are doing for all of us at this time," the 35-year-old wrote under Sky's Instagram birthday tribute to him on Sunday, July 27. The post featured a photo of Nick hugging Hulk and a heartfelt caption honoring the father-son bond.

"Happy birthday @nickhogan! We love you so much," Sky wrote. "Your dad couldn't have been prouder of the son you are… loyal, loving, hard-working, and always there when it mattered most. The strength and heart you've shown all along means more than I can say. I'm so grateful for you, and I know Terry felt the same every single day."

Hulk, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. He was 71. TMZ Sports was first to break the news, with police and family sources verifying that the WWE legend was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sky and Hulk tied the knot in September 2023 after more than a year of dating. She was his third wife. Hulk was previously married to Linda Hogan, Nick's mother, from 1983 to 2009, and later to Jennifer McDaniel, from 2010 until their 2021 divorce.

Nick broke his silence about his father's death on Saturday, posting a carousel of memories with Hulk on Instagram alongside a moving tribute.

"Thank you to everyone who has reached out to me and comforted me over the last few days. It truly means a lot," he shared. "I'm sorry to everyone I have not responded to yet. This has been overwhelming and extremely difficult. Hearing so many kind words and stories about my dad's life, interactions and experiences with everyone has been incredible and comforting."

Sky also paid tribute to her husband a day earlier, writing, "I wasn't ready for this … and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend … but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart."

While Nick's sister, Brooke Hogan, has yet to comment on their dad's death, her husband, Steven Oleksy and friend Ashley Kora shared moving messages on her behalf.

"My dear sweet friend @mizzhogan lost her father today," Ashley wrote over a July 24 Instagram Story featuring black-and-white photo of Brooke and Hulk. "He died knowing what I know, Brooke loved him deeply, was fiercely loyal and only ever want him to be peaceful, happy, and surrounded by people who valued him for who he really was."

"He chose differently for himself," the message continued. "But we can still remember him as a doting father to a little girl with big dreams and a bigger heart. The world lost a legend, we lost Mr. Bollea, Brooke's dad."

Sharing his gratitude for the message, Steven wrote over the post, "Thank you for the love and support for my beautiful wife. We are incredibly lucky to have you in our lives—not just during this challenging time, but always."

Hulk's death came weeks after reports that he'd undergone major heart surgery and was in recovery. While there were rumors that Hulk had slipped into a coma following the surgery, Daily insisted at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.