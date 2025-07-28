Man Fatally Shoots Daughter-in-Law Because She Filed for Divorce From His Son: Police

Schaumberg Police Department

The man allegedly followed his daughter-in-law outside the hotel to the parking lot, where he shot her in the head.

A woman in a Chicago suburb is dead after a shocking shooting while she was attending a wedding with family -- and it was her father-in-law who pulled the trigger, according to police.

In particular, the woman's father-in-law, Roland Schmidt, 76, of Stillman Valley was apprehended on the scene and has been charged with her shooting death after police responded to a Marriott Hotel around 10:15 p.m. on July 25 and found a woman suffering from a single gunshot wound to the head in the parking lot outside the front door.

Christine Moyer, 45, of Galena, Ohio was transported to a local hospital where she later succumbed to her wounds. When officers arrived, according to a press release from the Schaumberg Police Department, "the offender was being subdued on the ground by a citizen and turned over to police custody." The gun used in the shooting was also recovered at the scene.

Fox 32 spoke with hotel staff who told them that a wedding reception had been held at the hotel Friday night, with one telling them, "It makes you a little more aware that things can happen anywhere, doesn't matter where you are."





One woman, who'd just come inside the lobby minutes before the single shot rang out, told Fox 32 she was near the ATM when she "heard some people calling 'gunshot!' Then the manager said there was a gunshot and said he was calling the ambulance, and then I just saw people move quickly to the elevator to the lobby."

Detectives determined that both Moyer and Schmidt were in attendance at the wedding, according to the press release, and that he had followed his daughter-in-law outside the venue as they were leaving when the shooting occurred.

As for a motive, police stated in their charging documents, "Through the investigation, it was discovered Schmidt was upset with Moyer over divorce paperwork which was filed against his son."