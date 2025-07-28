Sami Sheen Gets Real About OCD Struggles Amid Mom Denise Richards' Divorce From Aaron Phypers

Getty

The 21-year-old daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to TikTok to share her experience with obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), revealing her diagnosis amid a turbulent time for her family.

OCD is defined by the Mayo Clinic as "a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions. These obsessions lead you to do repetitive behaviors, also called compulsions. These obsessions and compulsions get in the way of daily activities and cause a lot of distress."

"Nothing aggravates me more than when someone is like, 'Oh, my god. I'm so OCD I need to keep my room clean and organized,'" Sami began in the video.

By contrast, the OnlyFans model explained just how deeply her OCD impacts her day-to-day life.

"I'm so OCD that even if I buy something from the grocery store that day and I read the expiration date over and over and over and over again, somehow I will convince myself it's a fake expiration date and it's actually expired a year ago," Sheen explained.

She continued, "And if I eat it I'm going to get violently ill, so I have to throw it away and starve."

Sami paired the clip with a sarcastic caption: "so fun! #ocd," poking fun at how debilitating the disorder can be.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

The raw video comes amid ongoing turmoil in her family. Just days earlier, Sami's estranged stepfather Aaron Phypers accused her mom of engaging in a months-long affair with Special Forces star Rudy Reyes. In a bombshell letter sent to friends and family, which was obtained by Page Six and US Weekly last week, Phypers alleged that Reyes sent Richards explicit photos and videos, including one "naked and pleasuring himself."

Phypers, who filed for divorce from the Wild Things actress earlier this month, reportedly first learned of the alleged affair in April, claiming Richards initially promised to end the relationship, only for him to discover she hooked up with Reyes again in May at a hotel.

He said the discovery led to an explosive July 4th argument during which Richards allegedly smashed his phone.

Richards later filed a request for a temporary restraining order, which was granted, listing multiple claims of domestic abuse, all of which Phypers has denied. A court hearing in August will determine if the order remains in effect. Until then, Phypers is prohibited from contacting both Richards and their adopted 14-year-old daughter Eloise.

Interestingly, just one day before her stepfather filed for divorce, Sami posted another TikTok video offering advice on how to deal with a toxic relationship.

"If you're dating someone toxic, but you don't really know if they’re toxic … You need to ask yourself: if you had a daughter and she was dating a man like this, what would you tell her?" she posed to her followers.

"And then, boom. You're like, 'OK, I would tell her to breakup with him, block him, move on, like he's a piece of s--t, treats her like s--t.' I don't know, that works for me because sometimes it's so easy for me to overlook everything. But if I'm imagining having a kid and she's getting treated like this, absolutely the f--k not."

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Sami said the visualization method works for her because she considers herself a "motherly person" who hopes to have kids one day, but added that others can use the same trick by picturing a friend or loved one in their shoes.

"Picturing someone else in your exact situation, and if they came to you being like, 'Hey, my boyfriend is doing X, Y and Z to me. I need your advice,' you need to tell them what to do and then there's your answer," Sami said.

She ended the emotional message with a bit of tough love: "I understand more than anyone [that] it is so hard and almost feels impossible sometimes to get out of a toxic relationship and the judgement from people when you keep going back to that person."

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 to be connected to a certified crisis counselor.