Taylor Schabusiness Details Grisly Murder, Dismemberment of Boyfriend In Wild Prison Call

Law&Crime

Schabusiness says she choked the victim with chains until he turned purple, then began performing oral sex on him and "cut his head off at the same time" ... as she speaks about why she did it, her plan to make a blow-up doll of Jeffrey Dahmer, and court attacks on her own attorneys.

Taylor Schabusiness is speaking out on the 2-year anniversary of her sentencing -- after she was found guilty of the murder and dismemberment of boyfriend Shad Thyrion.

In 2023, she was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of extended supervision, or parole, for first-degree intentional homicide. She was given additional time, to be served concurrently, on charges of mutilating a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault. She was also deemed sane when she committed the grisly crime.

Schabusiness was accused of choking Thyrion, her lover, to death during a drug-fueled sex romp before dismembering him; his severed head was discovered by his own mother in her basement on February 23, 2022. Schabusiness initially entered a not guilty by reason of insanity plea.

Speaking with Law & Crime in an unfiltered, graphic call from prison, Schabusiness offered up a detailed account of what allegedly happened the night of Thyrion's murder -- revealing what sparked the attack.

"I went to buy a bag on the low, so I went to my ex [Thyrion], who was a Satan Disciple, and my family. We all Latin Kings, so we beef and we don't f--k with SDs," Schabusiness said, seemingly referring to rival gangs. "I gave him a hundo for the bag and the bag was $50. He pocketed the cash. Me and him and another homie all soaked up and then I went to drop off my ex. He wanted to f--k before I left."

"So I went into the basement and he went and pulled out two chains. I asked him, 'Where my money at, fool?" He said, 'I don't got it,'" Schabusiness said. "So I took a chain and put it around his neck and asked him again, 'Where my s--t at?'"

"He pocketed the money that I was supposed to have. So I went out and took his s--t out with that," she told the outlet.

She claimed his face then turned "purple" and there was "blood coming out of his mouth," before she listened to see if his heart was still beating. Per Schabusiness, it was. It's then she said she went upstairs, grabbed a knife from the kitchen and returned to the basement.

"I went back downstairs, took off his pants. I sucked his d--k and cut his head off at the same time," she said, adding, "Then I chopped his d--k off and concealed the crime."

"I used a nearby shower drain to pour out the blood and put bags and boxes around the basement to store the body parts in and plastic bags for the organs," she told Law&Crime, saying people then loaded some of the body parts into the truck and returned to her home. While she had planned to "get rid of the body," Schabusiness was instead arrested.

She told the outlet she "definitely" should have gone on the run. "That's definitely something that any right-minded person would have done ... but what I did, I stayed in town and I was chopping it up with my roommate," she said, later saying she was "definitely insane" when the murder happened.

During the trial, Green Bay detective Jenna Luberda testified about some of Schabusiness' internet searches in the days leading up to Thyrion's grisly death. On February 12th and 13th, around 10 days before the murder, Luberda said Schabusiness searched for "Jeffrey Dahmer," the definition of "cadaver," and "blow up doll customized face." She said there was also a search for "Jeff Boyardee," which is a meme mashing up the serial killer with Chef Boyardee.

Luberda further claimed a warrant for Schabusiness' Google account turned up additional photos and references to Dahmer.

When asked about the Jeffrey Dahmer connection by Law&Crime, Schabusiness said her niece was "watching a whole lot of series on Damher" at the time.

"And everybody thought I was dating Dahmer, so people were laughing at my s--t and I was dating Dahmer," she continued. "I took a picture with his ass and I was trying to put it on a blow-up doll, a customized blow-up doll, his face. And send it off to one of my friends."

She also said she's not anything like Dahmer because she's only killed one person.

When also asked by the outlet about her continued attacks on her attorneys in the court room, she said she went off on them because they were "calling my ass re------" by asking for additional competency hearings. Lastly, when asked what her ambitions were, she said she'd "like to still be slinging my p---y on the street" -- also telling the outlet she's "trying to work on this appeal and get out."