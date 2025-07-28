Tyra Banks Asked Her 9-Year-Old Son to Sign Contract Limiting Video Game Usage

Shutterstock

"He signed it, [But now] it's like it never existed. What do I do?" Banks laments -- before getting some solid parenting advice.

Tyra Banks is giving her 9-year-old son, York Banks Asla, a contract to sign -- and it's not a modeling one.

During a July 28 episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the 51-year-old mother confessed to co-host Jenna Bush Hanger and guest Dr. Aliza Pressman that she had to serve her son a contract, limiting his use of video games, along with detailing household chores and homework he must complete before getting on any games.

"I had a 'no video games in my house' rule. Then, my significant other, the stepfather of my child, he introduced Roblox and -- what's the video game with all the squares? Minecraft!" Banks said. "And now my son is addicted!"

In the segment where the women discussed how to navigate parenting in the summer, Banks asked their guest how to handle the situation, joking about her own "suffering."

She even confessed to writing up the contract with "Gwyneth," -- her ChatGPT program she named after actress Gwyneth Paltrow.

"I was like, 'ChatGPT, what do I do?' She suggested a contract. So, I made a contract," Banks shared. "You can only do these days, you can only do these hours, you have to earn it with chores, homework, blah, blah, blah."

But then -- "He signed it. It's like it never existed. What do I do?"

Pressman suggested the supermodel set boundaries and give certain consequences if York doesn't abide by the written rules he agreed to sign.

"If you do a contract, make sure you can live up to the contract on your end," Pressman explained, "They can break the rules, but then you keep your boundaries."