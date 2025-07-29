Lindsay Lohan's Son Thought She Was Trapped Inside Television During Talk Show Appearance

Getty

"'Mommy, Come Out!,'"she recalled him yelling at the TV before revealing which of her films she will be showing Luai first.

Lindsay Lohan's son has some concerns for his mom when seeing her on television.

While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, to promote her upcoming film Freakier Friday, Fallon asked if her son -- Luai -- was too young to watch any of her early films.

Lohan then recalled a story that happened earlier in the day.

"Actually, this morning he was with my in-laws and my husband and I was doing Good Morning America, and he was like, 'Mommy, come out! Mommy!'" Lohan said. "He thought I was stuck in the TV."

"So now that he's getting older and more aware, I'm kind of scared," she added. "I don't want him to get confused."

Fallon then tried to help Luai understand by turning to the camera and talking to Luai directly, saying, "Mommy's fine, Mommy's safe, Mommy says, 'Hi!' We're good, we're happy, everything's great."

Lohan welcomed Luai in July 2023 with her husband Bader Shammas, a Dubai-based financier. The pair live in Dubai and began dating in 2020, got engaged in November 2021, and then wed soon after in April 2022.

As Luai gets older Lohan plans on showing him her filmography, kicking off with "Herbie: Fully Loaded," she said.

"Because it's cars and fun," she said.