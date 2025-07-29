NYC Shooting: What We Know About the Four Victims Killed

Shutterstock/NYPD/X

One victim was a mother-of-two, while another was a cop with two children and another on the way.

Four people are dead after a shooter -- who later killed himself -- opened fire at a Midtown Manhattan office building on Monday night.

The shooter was later identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, who TMZ reports drove across the country from his residence in Las Vegas before the attack, which claimed the lives of four and left others injured. One victim is in critical condition.

Per NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, Tamura exited a black MBW carrying an M4 assault-style rifle, firing almost immediately after entering the building. He shot himself in the chest at the offices of Rudin Management, on the 33rd floor -- while a note found on his body mentioned the NFL, as well as his alleged CTE diagnosis. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Tamura was targeting the NFL headquarters, but took the wrong elevator, while NFL's Roger Goodell confirmed one employee was "seriously injured."

Here's what we know about the four killed, so far.

Wesley LePatner

One of the women killed in the attack was Wesley LePanter (above left), who worked as a Senior Managing Director in the real estate division of Blackstone, a global investment firm. She was reportedly in the lobby when shot.

"Words cannot express the devastation we feel," the company told PEOPLE in a statement. "Wesley was a beloved member of the Blackstone family and will be sorely missed. She was brilliant, passionate, warm, generous, and deeply respected within our firm and beyond. She embodied the best of Blackstone. Our prayers are with her husband, children and family."

She reportedly had two children.

"We are also saddened by the loss of the other innocent victims as well, including brave security personnel and NYPD," the statement concluded.

LePatner had worked for Blackstone since 2014, per her company bio, after spending a decade at Goldman Sachs. She was a graduate of Yale, where she graduated summa cum laude, and served on the boards of The Metropolitan Museum of Art, The Abraham Joshua Heschel School, The UJA-Federation of New York, and Yale University Library Council and is a member of the Advisory Board of Governors of NAREIT.

Per PEOPLE, she was also a chair for the Blackstone's Women's Initiative, which strives for a more inclusive workforce.

Didarul Islam

Off-duty police officer Didarul Islam was also shot and killed; he was working private security detail at the time of the shooting.

Islam, a 36-year-old immigrant from Bangladesh who worked for the NYPD for 3 1/2 years, was a married, Bronx father-of-two -- who was expecting his third child when killed.

"He was doing what he does best. He was saving lives. He was protecting New Yorkers," said Mayor Eric Adams in a Tuesday press conference. "He loved this city. And everyone we spoke with stated he was a person of faith, and a person who believed in God and believed in living out the life of a godly person. He embodies what this city is all about. He's a true-blue New Yorker."

The NYPD added, "Islam represented the very best of our department. He was protecting New Yorkers from danger when his life was tragically cut short today. We join in prayer during this time of incomprehensible pain. We will forever honor his legacy."

Aland Etienne

46-year-old security officer Aland Etienne was identified as the third victim, with 32BJ SEIU President Manny Pastreich confirming his death.

"Every time a security officer puts on their uniform, they put their lives on the line. Their contributions to our city are essential, though often unappreciated," Pastreich told PEOPLE in a statement. "Aland Etienne is a New York hero. We will remember him as such."

"This tragedy speaks to the sacrifice of security officers who risk their lives every day to keep New Yorkers and our buildings safe," he added.

Unidentified Rudin Employee

The fourth victim's name has not yet been released, but Rudin Management confirmed one of their employees was killed in the shooting.

"The Rudin family and everyone at our company are devastated by yesterday's senseless tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with those injured and lost last night, including our cherished Rudin colleague, a brave New York City police officer, a beloved lobby security guard and an employee at a tenant firm," the Rudin family said in a statement.