Pamela Anderson & Liam Neeson Caught Making Out at 'Today' Amid Relationship Speculation

While Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson are out there just trying to promote The Naked Gun, the public wants the naked truth!

The duo play love interests in the comedy reboot of the iconic 1988 film and rumors have been swirling that the pair have also become love interests in real life.

Now, the co-stars aren't exactly helping put the rumors to rest as they were spotted jokingly making out before their TODAY appearance and then acting shocked when the cameras spotted them.

TODAY's Craig Melvin then took one for the team and asked the pair straight out while they sat down to promote the film.

"What's the deal here?" Melvin asked. "You’re both single right now. There's clearly chemistry on display throughout this film. Are you two an item?"

A shocked Neeson replied: "Craig!"

"What?" asked Anderson. "I don't understand the question."

"I had never met Pamela before. We met on set. And we discovered we had a lovely, budding chemistry -- as two actors," Neeson said.

"Yeah," agreed Anderson.

"It’s like, 'Oh, this is nice. Let's not mold this. Let’s just let it breathe,'" Neeson continued. "And that’s what we did."

"We're watching the beginning of the breathing of a budding relationship," Melvin said as Neeson mimicked stirring a pot -- before adding, "America's here for it, we're here for whatever this turns into."

Melvin then turned the conversation to the film itself, however, he threw one last comment in about their alleged relationship at the end.

"We want you to come back when it's official," he told the ... couple?

As speculation continues to swirl, a source reportedly spoke to PEOPLE about the alleged relationship and said, "It's a budding romance in the early stages. It's sincere, and it's clear they're smitten with each other."