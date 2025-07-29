Paulina Porizkova, 60, Shares 'No Makeup, No Filter' Bikini and Underwear Photos: 'This Is Me'

Instagram

The supermodel shared two different photos -- one of her in "vacation, pretty light, posing for a shot," and another from home, "not great light, not posing," as she says she's somewhere "between J.Lo and Betty White."

Supermodel Paulina Porizkova is "#KeepingItReal."

After turning 60 earlier this year, the stunner took to Instagram on Monday to share two photos of her wearing very little -- rocking a bikini in one and underwear in another -- as she got very honest and candid with her followers in the caption.

"This is me," she began, before explaining that the first photo was taken on "vacation," in "pretty light" while "posing for a shot." The second image, she clarified, was taken at home, in "not great light" while "not posing."

Of the second pic, she said, "This is also me."

"This is 60," she continued.

"This is 60 years of sometimes healthy eating, sometimes not. 60 years of sometimes working out, sometimes not. 60 years of doing the right things followed by doing the wrong things and over again and again," Porizkova wrote.

"It's 60 years of learning of what works and what doesn't. And just as I think I've figured it out, everything changes and I have to start again."

She concluded her post, "The beauty of 60 is that now I understand the importance is IN the lesson, not passing the exam" -- before adding the hashtags, #betweenjloandbettywhite #thisis60 #bikini #nomakeup #nofilter and #keepinitreal.

Porizkova is no stranger to sharing candid posts to social media.

Earlier this year, she was honest about her recent weight gain, saying she put on about 15 pounds following a double hip replacement in 2024.

"I don't exactly mind this new, fuller body. Compared to a year ago when I was 15 lbs less but in constant pain, my new softness feels soothing. And thanks to my love @sjeffgreenstein my body also feels at the height of its sexiness, desirability and ok, I’ll say it - prowess," she continued, before ending her post with some levity, jokingly writing that now, her "only problems" are that she has "no jobs and nothing to wear."