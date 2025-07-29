Brittany Cartwright Says 'Extremely Aggressive' Jax Taylor Threw Her Into Rose Bushes

NBC/Bravo

On Part 1 of The Valley reunion, Brittany says she "would not touch [Jax's] dirty d--k with a 10-inch pole" and details the fight that changed everything between them -- before Jax reacts to her damning critique of their sex life and steroid allegations.

Jax Taylor may be stepping away from The Valley next season -- but not before going at it with estranged wife Brittany Cartwright during the reunion first.

Part 1 of three aired Tuesday night, with the exes facing off against each other continuously throughout the first hour, at points leaving host Andy Cohen speechless.

The fireworks first began when the stars were talking about vasectomies and Taylor mentioned he wanted to get one. "He's gonna have 20 baby mamas if he doesn't," Brittany exclaimed, before Andy asked Jax if he uses condoms.

"He's disgusting. I would not touch that dirty d--k with a 10-inch pole," Brittany then said -- as Jax hit back, "That's not what you said four months ago, when we were at the aquarium. And you were like, do you think we should hook up one more time? You said that, at Hooter's, 4 months ago. You were drunk, too."

She called his claim "doubtful," especially since she now knows "everything that you've done and everything you got going on down there" -- concluding, "there's no possible way I would touch you."

As the back and forth continued, Jax accused his ex of hooking up "with a guy who was hooking up with porn stars," before she accused him of being with "OnlyFans models and porn stars" himself. He then said her trysts have ended with "condoms all over the floor" -- as she hit back, "At least I use them!"

Later in the episode, Cohen wondered whether it will be "hard" for Jax when Brittany begins introducing their son Cruz to her new partners -- with Cartwright interjecting, saying he already "starts a fight with me every day about who I talk to and who I have around. Every day."

When asked why Jax has "any jurisdiction" over who his ex is talking to, Taylor at least acknowledged he didn't.

"It's just my mentality. I'm trying to work on it, I really am. I get triggered," he replied, saying he now goes to therapy every Monday. "It was very eye-opening. I wish I would have done it a long time ago. I'm not saying it would have helped my marriage, but it would have helped me."

Brittany, however, said Jax's therapy has done nothing to improve things with her.

Eventually, talk turned to Jax's time in a mental health facility and what led to that decision. The choice came after a big fight between him and Brittany, after Taylor found texts between Cartwright and a mutual friend, Julian, following their separation.

On the reunion, Brittany insisted they started seeing each other about a month after separating from Jax, though Jax said he believed it was "quicker than that." While Jax also acknowledged the two didn't have any "rules" when it came to hooking up with friends, he said he thought it should just be assumed they shouldn't.

"I think it was a little sooner than month, it was just hurtful," he said, before admitting, "I went against what I said, too. I had somebody at my house. I'm not trying to start a war here, this is what made me spiral."

Of the fight itself, Brittany said Jax went "extremely aggressive" on her.

"He threw the coffee table, it landed on my knee, it turned black immediately. He threw both bar stools, he threw my Stanley cup and broke it. He threw my phone and broke it. He threw my laptop and broke it," she said, before she then added Jax "threw me into the rose bushes," a claim which he denied.

"Yes, you did. It's on my Ring camera doorbell. My close friends up here have seen the videos," she insisted, as some of her co-stars backed her up.

Addressing the Julian of it all, Brittany said the two never dated, but were "just like hooking up a couple times a week." She then admitted that, yes, "maybe it was weird I hooked up with somebody that was in the friend group," before explaining why she did it.

"My confidence was at an all-time low. This man degraded me, put me down, body-shamed me constantly," she said. "Julian gave me attention that I needed in that moment. He made me feel sexy, he made me feel beautiful. He was what I needed because you made me literally lose my sparkle. And everybody knows it."

As Jax began to apologize, Brittany continued -- saying that after she gave birth to their son, he "body-shamed me for stretch marks" and "literally called me a tree trunk because I had stretch marks." Jax denied every making such comments.

Andy then brought up Brittany slamming Jax's "sexual prowess" on Watch What Happens Live, where she gave him a very low rating and said he had "no stamina" in bed. Reacting to her comments, Jax didn't put up much of a fight -- and instead explained his disinterest in his then-wife, who claimed they "did not have sex for the past three years of our relationship."

"When you're in a toxic relationship for so long, you just don't have any interest anymore," he said. "I pushed my wife away. I did everything in my power to make her leave me. I caused so much pain and so much drama over the years and the alcohol and the drugs was just the icing on the cake."

Jax said things started to get really bad for them after he was fired from Vanderpump Rules, something which was then followed by the Covid pandemic and Brittany getting pregnant. "I'm freaking out financially, what am I gonna do, how am I gonna handle this?" he recalled thinking.

Around that same time, said Brittany, Jax "started turning on me because I was the one making money." She said that "instead of being happy for me, he held it over my head and against me" -- something Jax admitted to doing, because, "as a man, you want to be able to support your family."

"But we weren't in competition, we were a team," Brittany said, pushing back. She then said she tried so hard to make things work between them, believing he would change whenever he "promised me he would get better." As she got choked up, she said that despite the effort she was putting in, "you treated me worse than anyone else and I was the only one that loved you enough to make you get help." She added, "It's really sad."

Things between them got testy again when the subject of co-parenting came up.

While Brittany said she has full custody of their son now, she added she'll allow Jax to have him every Wednesday and every other weekend -- insisting she's "not going to ever not let him have his son, as long as he's passing his drug tests." As Jax agreed, saying he didn't want to "uproot my son from his house," Brittany scoffed loudly.

"Yet I had to be the one to take our autistic son and move him from Airbnb to Airbnb because you would not move out of the house, knowing that he needs stability," she said with a laugh. "But your ego is so big, you make me and Cruz move out. And then you didn't pay the mortgage for 7 months."

Jax, again, admitted he did just that.

When asked by Andy why he sought treatment, Jax said he did it for his son and because he knew his "job was on the line." He admitted he didn't think he needed help and said he relapsed shortly after his first stint.

As Brittany said the issue was that Jax didn't think drugs and alcohol were a problem for him, Jax insisted they "are not the big problem." His drug and alcohol use, he said, was just how he coped with the hurt and fighting in their relationship, saying he used "to take it away for a couple hours." He also admitted to still using marijuana, which neither Brittany or the rest of the cast had issue with.

"He has passed his drug tests. I got a pack of 100 drug tests and I have given them to him sporadically," Brittany added, as Jax revealed he also undergoes weekly testing and has the results shared with his ex. She, however, still had questions, asking Jax if he was on steroids.

"Your attitude and your personality is so sporadic, so if it isn't alcohol, it isn't drugs, if it isn't this, why are you just as crazy as before?" she asked, as he said he was still "trying to work on my anger." When Andy noted that it sounds like, from Brittany's POV, much hasn't changed, she added, "Some days it's okay and then the next day it is absolute hell. The disrespect is insane."

He, however, insisted he doesn't use steroids.

"Keep testing me. It keeps me accountable," he then said, getting choked up. "I don't want to touch drugs and alcohol again, it's f--ked up my life. It's tough. It's f--king hard. I know it's hard for her. She's the victim here, not me. I'm a human being, too. Believe it or not, some people think I'm the devil, I get it, but I still have feelings, too."