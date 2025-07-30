Moment Aubrey O'Day Learned About Diddy's Arrest Caught on Video for Reality Show

"I never in my life thought I would see this happen," she said while breaking down in tears in candid footage shown on Wednesday's 'Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind.'

Aubrey O'Day has spoken out against Sean "Diddy" Combs' for many years -- and the moment she learned about his arrest for sex trafficking was documented in real time.

In the final minutes of Wednesday's episode of Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, the Danity Kane singer checked her phone notifications, only to receive news that she's "never" thought would get: Diddy being arrested.

The moment came when O'Day, 41, was chatting with her co-star Sebastian Bails about a feature on his phone. She then reached for her own phone to see if she had the same feature, before seemingly became distracted by her notifications -- one of which appeared to be a news alert about Diddy's arrest.

"Oh my god. Diddy got arrested!" O'Day exclaimed, jumping out of her seat and covering her mouth in shock.

"Oh my god! Oh my god!" she continued, voice cracking with emotion. "'Diddy got arrested and taken into federal custody in New York.'"

O'Day then screamed, and appeared to break down in tears as she was seemingly feeling multiple emotions at once. "I'm shaking. I'm shaking. I'm shaking," she told her co-stars before she walked away.

Costars Bails, Jessica Dime Williams, Sophia Elgerabli, and Kathy Brown also expressed their surprise after O'Day left the room.

"They'd been investigating him for awhile," Brown said to the group.

In September 2024, Combs was arrested in New York City, and was charged with 3 counts -- sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. He pleaded not guilty.

After E! showed media coverage of Diddy's arrest, the episode cut back to O'Day, who was crouched in a corner, breaking down in tears.

"I never in my life thought I would see this happen. Never in my life," she said while crying, before the episode ended.

O'Day -- who used to be signed to Diddy's Bad Boy -- worked with the producer in the 2000s and has been outspoken critic of Diddy's over the years.

Diddy's trial began in May 2025. During the trial, the prosecution brought a wide array of witnesses, including former girlfriends, most notably Cassie Ventura, along with employees, hotel staffers, and law enforcement agents involved in the hip-hop mogul's arrests and various encounters over the years. At the time, O'Day, however, confirmed she would not be taking the witness stand. She also claimed she was "contacted by Homeland Security," and had a meeting with them.

The jury saw hundreds and thousands of text messages, phone calls, voicemails, and even video of sexual encounters alternately called "freak-offs," "king nights," and "hotel nights." As the prosecution argued coercion, the defense countered with consent.

After a nearly two-month trial, the 12-person jury found Combs not guilty on racketeering conspiracy and both sex trafficking charges. On the counts of the transportation for prostitution, Combs was found guilty.

The verdict sparked widespread shock and outrage, with O'Day sharing footage of her watching the verdict come in live on CNN on her Instagram Stories.

"Oh my god. Not guilty on Cassie, not guilty on RICO," she said after the first two counts were revealed. "No way Jane is going to be guilty. Oh, this makes me physically ill. Cassie probably feels so horrible. I'm gonna vomit."

She later took to her Instagram Stories to share a full statement, writing, "I'm still unpacking the magnitude of it all. The cultural weight of this decision is immeasurable. It is heartbreaking to witness how many lives have been impacted by their experiences with Sean Combs -- only for those stories to fall short in the eyes of a judge. I can only hope these jurors never have to watch someone they love endure what so many survivors have described."

She showed support for Cassie, before describing Combs' "pattern of behavior" as "control, coercion and abuse" that she believes has been "legitimized by the system."

Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind airs Wednesdays on E!