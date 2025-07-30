Brooke Hogan Posts Second Tribute to Late Father Hulk Hogan: 'Proud to Be Your Daughter'

Getty

Brooke shared a series of posts memorializing her father, while also delving into their strained relationship.

Brooke Hogan is looking back on her relationship with her late father, Hulk Hogan.

In a follow-up post after breaking her silence Tuesday following Hulk's death last week at 71, Brooke shared a slideshow of photos from when she was a baby through adulthood, as she shared memories alongside the WWE wrestler over the years.

"My Dearest Daddy, You were my everything, and I will always be your girl. I am PROUD to be your daughter—for all the love, light, and goodness you brought into this world. Thank you for choosing me in this lifetime, and for loving me so deeply," Brooke began. "Our bond is eternal. That truth brings me comfort and hope, even in your absence. I love you more than all the stars in the sky, 4LifeAfterLife."

"Forever yours, Brooke." she added, ending the post with a note for followers to check out her previous post for her full statement.

Brooke's post follows a statement shared just hours before, in which wrote that she and her father "had a connection deeper than words, one that spanned lifetimes."

Brooke said that lives on through her and her children -- including a daughter who bears his middle name, and sometimes, his scent -- and she says she's grateful she knew the real Hulk, and not just the one the "world viewed through a carefully curated lens."

"When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us," Brooke wrote. "... I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have."

She also touched on their estrangement, and noted it was "necessary to clear a few things up," explaining that it was not a single "fight" or one moment that caused a rift between the pair.

"It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand," she said. "My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself."

Brooke said that she and her husband, former NHL player Steven Olesky, moved to Florida to be closer to Hulk as he dealt with health issues. "We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through."

"He was telling me these things, being so vulnerable with me and heard my pleas, then suddenly something shifted, and he made a choice to walk the path that clearly tore at his spirit," she continued. "I felt a disconnect. What followed were respectful disagreements that took an emotional toll on me."

"During the last two years, I had to step away to protect my heart," Brooke shared.

During that time, Brooke says Olesky had stayed in contact with Hulk, "without me knowing, trying to find a safe way back in for me. After my father passed, I read those messages, some answered, some ignored….but all of them broke my heart."

"I know in my heart I did everything I could," Brooke said. "He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this."

Brooke also shared an Instagram Story in which she addressed the WWE tributes for Hulk -- which she claims she wasn't invited to -- telling her followers: "For those of you giving me crap for not attending my dad's tributes, @wwe did not extend and invite."

Brooke's posts come five days after TMZ Sports broke the news that Hulk, whose real name was Terry Gene Bollea, died Thursday at the age of 71 after suffering cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater, Florida. Per police and family sources, the WWE legend was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Her estrangement was also from the rest of her family as well, with mom Linda Hogan also noting a rift in the family.

Since leaving the Hogan family spotlight, Brooke has ventured into design, launching BB Designs by Brooke in 2018. she tied the knot in 2022 with Oleksy, wit the two keeping relationship largely quiet before announcing the birth of fraternal twins, Oliver and Molly, in January 2025.