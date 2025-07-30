DCF Details Initial Investigation Into Man Claiming He Was Held Captive for 20 Years by Stepmom

Woodbury Police Department

The 32-year-old man, who was just 68 pounds when he says he set his bedroom ablaze in hopes of being rescued, says he was taken out of school in the 4th grade after DCF showed up at his home twice.

A man in Waterbury, Connecticut who shocked the world with his allegations after he was rescued from a house fire he claims he set himself has been telling his story -- and now the state's Department of Children and Families (DCF) is sharing additional details on the case.

The man, who remains unidentified, was 32 years old, emaciated and barely able to walk on his own when firefighters carried him out of his home in February. He claimed he'd started the fire inside his locked bedroom in hopes that it would lead to his rescue. He was just 68 pounds when that rescue came.

His story led to the arrest of Kimberly Sullivan, his stepmother, who he claims had held him captive inside the home -- and mostly inside his room -- for the past two decades. Sullivan was hit with charges of assault in the first degree, kidnapping in the second degree, unlawful restraint in the first degree, cruelty to persons and reckless endangerment in the first degree, as detailed by NBC Connecticut. She pleaded not guilty to all charges.

DCF was at least somewhat familiar with the victim's case as they revealed they'd become involved when the boy was younger, contacted by the school when he was in the fourth grade. As a result of these communications, DCF visited the home twice. And in response to these visits, the man said he was taken out of school, per the news station.

DCF's Investigation 20 Years Ago

20 years later, DCF was given another chance to dig into the man's story and situation, with the organization speaking in front of members of the legislative children's committee on Tuesday to share updates on the case.

The organization said that they had conducted a months-long internal review, including an exploration of all of their policies and procedures from two decades ago when the then-fourth grader appears to have slipped between the cracks.

They additionally conducted interview with staffers at that time who had worked on the boy's case. They then shared some of what they discovered as to how this case was handled and investigated.

At the time of the initial inquiry by the boy's school, DCF conducted both announced and unannounced visits to his home, which included after-hours visits. They said that they had assessed the home conditions and food availability and saw no red flags at that time.

They also spoke with children, both with their parents and without, when allowed. Those conversations also did not lead to any disclosures of alleged abuse or neglect. DCF even followed up with the boy's pediatrician, who gave no signs of concern at that time.

"Based on the information available and the statutory requirements in place at the time, we did not have sufficient evidence to substantiate the allegations or remove the child form the home," said a DCF official this week.

This was in line with a statement issued by DCF Commissioner Jodi Hill-Lilly last week that stated unequivocally that the organization had followed all protocols and procedures in place at that time. They also acknowledged that policies have since evolved, stating, "Unrelated to this case, the state has enhanced child welfare statutes, implemented best case practices and policies, and improved supports for child and families."

"Our hearts remain with this young man along with his extended family members, friends and others who know him and have been impacted. We keep him and the unspeakable trauma he has endured at front of mind," DCF said in a new statement released Tuesday, per NBC Connecticut.

Senator Jason Perillo thanked DCF for their presentation to the committee. "We need DCF to come to the table with solutions," he said. "The department has a long road ahead to rebuild trust and demonstrate that they can protect our most vulnerable. I believe they want to do that, and I will continue to push until positive changes have been implemented."

Victim Breaks Silence

It was two months after his dramatic rescue from the burning home he claimed to have been held in for two decades that the victim made his first public remarks.

Giving a lengthy statement distributed by Survivors Say -- a nonprofit set up to help survivors, victims and their families after tragedy and trauma -- the man thanked everyone for their support so far, giving an update on his recovery.

"Please call me 'S.' This is not the name given to me by my parents when I was born. I am choosing a new name for myself, and I will use that name as I reclaim control over my life and my future," the man began his statement. "My name is my choice, and it is the first of many choices I will make for myself now that I am free."

"I am a survivor of more than 20 years of captivity and domestic abuse. I was held prisoner in my home from the time I was taken out of the fourth grade at age 11 until two months ago at age 31 when I purposely set the fire that helped set me free," he then claimed, reiterating his account to police.

"I am speaking out today to begin the process of reclaiming my life and to have my say in how my story is told."

"I am much better and stronger than I was the day the first responders carried me out of my home. I am beyond grateful for the care I have received since then," he wrote, before thanking health professionals for their assistance.

He then added, "In addition to all of your care, I appreciated the chance to have my first ever birthday to celebrate turning 32."

The man went on to thank first responders, police and "everyone who is working to hold those responsible for my abuse accountable."

After thanking his attorneys, conservator, Safe Haven Waterbury and anyone who has donated to a GoFundMe set up in his name, the man added, "Much has already been said that tells part of the story of the abuse I endured. Someday, perhaps my whole story will be told."

"I ask everyone involved in my story to fully cooperate with the authorities who are helping me seek justice for these crimes. I also ask the public and the media to respect those investigations and my privacy as this process plays out. This isn't just a story. It's my life," he ended his statement, reiterating his gratitude for all the support and "continued prayers" sent his way amid his recovery.

Kimberly Sullivan's Defense

Sullivan insists she did not abuse her stepson, despite the horrific allegations he made against her.

"Her side of the story is quite simple," her attorney Loannis Kaloidis told Fox News Ditigal. "She did not harm him, she did not restrain him, she did not imprison him."

"This has been an extreme shock to her. She lived a relatively quiet life," he continued, adding that his client "recognizes that given these allegations, the rest of her life is on the line" and she's "hopeful that through the process she will be vindicated."

"My client adamantly denies that there was any imprisonment," said Kaloidis. "As for the whole history, there's a lot that I anticipate will come out over the course of the trial, hopefully, because I think that's the appropriate place for the release of any additional information."

Her attorney's comments come after the Waterbury Police Department released a trove of photographs, video, and other documents related to the case against her. The release came as the result of a Freedom of Information request.

In the released photos, a cluttered downstairs area, including kitchen and living room, are largely unimpacted by the fire, while there is extensive smoke and fire damage in photos taken from the upstairs area, where the stepson's bedroom was.

"I have seen the photos, I have seen the videos," Kaloidis told Fox News Digital. "I disagree with the characterization of those photos and videos. They've been made out to be the worst that anyone has seen in 20 years. I do not see that as the case."

Of his client, he said that following the allegations, "her face has been plastered all over the TV, the news, the internet, social media" and her life "has been turned upside down."

"She has a giant target on her back. She has essentially become public enemy number one," he added. "It is a tremendous weight that she is carrying. It is a tremendous upheaval to her entire life."

Kaloidis also previously said the suspect's late husband Kregg Sullivan -- who died in 2024 -- "was in control" of the situation and was the one who decided to confine his son to an 8-foot by 9-foot room starting at the age of 11.

Allegations Against Sullivan

Authorities became involved after an emergency call for an active fire at approximately 8:42 p.m. on February 17. That call came from Sullivan, the owner of the property that was aflame.

While the fire was quickly extinguished and Sullivan was able to evacuate of her own will, the other resident in the home, a 32-year-old man, needed assistance from Waterbury Fire Department Fire personnel. He was subsequently treated by emergency medical responders.

"While receiving medical care [for smoke inhalation], the male victim disclosed to first responders that he had intentionally set the fire in his upstairs room," officials said in a statement regarding the case. As for why he started the fire, they said he told them simply, "I wanted my freedom."

"He further alleged that he had been held captive by Sullivan since he was approximately 11 years old," the statement continued. According to CBS affiliate WFSB, which shared the full arrest affidavit, the man allegedly spent those years locked inside an 8-foot by 9-foot room.

"Investigators further discovered that he had been provided with only minimal amounts of food and water which led to his extremely malnourished condition," the police statement added.

The man purportedly told authorities he was given only two cups of water per day and was sometimes forced to drink out of the toilet. It was also determined he "had not received medical or dental care" during his decades inside the home.

The affidavit further details the man's allegations that he was pulled from school in the fourth grade and only allowed out of his room to do chores or to let the dog out, spending approximately 22 hours locked in the room.

He further told police he'd had no contact with anyone outside the home, and that the last time he'd left the house was with his now-deceased father when he was 14 or 15 years old. He added that only his two half-sisters and a deceased grandmother knew of his situation.

He said that his fear of losing the minimal food and water he was given, and that he might be locked in even longer, kept him from trying to break out.

As a result of the man's statement, investigators concluded that the victim had been forced to endure "prolonged abuse, starvation, severe neglect, and inhumane treatment," leading to an arrest warrant being issued for Sullivan.

Sullivan is free on $300,000 bond. Her next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.