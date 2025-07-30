Heather El Moussa Weighs In on Flip Off Future After HGTV Cancels Multiple Shows

Getty

Despite launching with the highest-rated premiere for any freshman series on the network since 2022, more than half a dozen series cancellations have fans concerned about renovations at HGTV itself -- and what the changes might mean for their favorite new show.

Things are definitely changing at HGTV after the network has apparently axed more than half a dozen shows in the past two months, with no clear indication that they're done cleaning house. But with all these renovations, where does that leave The Flip Off?

Fans of the competition series starring former Flip or Flop co-stars, and former couple, Christina Haack and Tarek El Moussa -- who competes alongside his wife Heather El Moussa -- should have felt relieved when the show premiered with the network's highest ratings since September 2022, as noted in a press release at the time. But it's not that simple.

Throw in all those HGTV cancellations, an uncertain linear television future, and the cancellation of Stephen Colbert's The Late Show -- despite being broadcast's late-night ratings leader -- and that uncertainty is certainly warranted. So what's going on?

Unfortunately, it looks like the guessing game about the future of The Flip Off will have to continue. Us Weekly asked Heather if they'd heard anything about a possible Season 2 from the network yet, and she's just as uncertain as everyone else.

"We actually haven't. Obviously, I do know they are going through big internal changes, so I'm not quite sure what's going on there," Heather told the outlet. "I don't have a statement for that, but I can say how much I've enjoyed being on HGTV."

"I love filming The Flip Off and Flipping El Moussas and I love flipping houses. But I don't know internally what’s going on," she continued. So could it be over for the popular new series?

Well, an insider told Us Weekly that the show is expected to return, but there are no dates on the calendar even for the team to get back in front of the cameras, much less an air date.

Another insider said that all three stars of The Flip Off have been impacted by the cuts, though, telling Us that both Flipping El Moussas and Christina on the Coast have been canceled. Christina herself seemingly confirmed the latter in a social media post last week she captioned in part, "Canceled looks good on me…. Only kidding only kidding ❤️🤪."

If confirmed, those two cancellations come on the heels of June's dramatic bloodbath of cuts, which marked the ends for Bargain Block, Battle on the Beach, Farmhouse Fixer, Izzy Does It, and Married to Real Estate.

In a new report published Monday by Deadline, all seven of those cancellations were mentioned and said to be part of an ongoing restructuring of HGTV in light of rising materials costs, Trump's tariffs, and the rise of DIY TikTok.

What all seven of those shows have in common is that they are straight-up home renovation shows, with a source telling Deadline that these types of shows can cost up to $500,000 per episode to produce, not to mention the challenges of working with contractors and suppliers, which can delay productions for weeks and months.

Compare to real estate shows, which the outlet suspects average between $200,00 and $300,000 per episode and take far less time to film, and it gets harder to justify the larger expenses and uncertainty of the home renovation series.

Another factor is, of course, ratings. While HGTV remains one of the top 12 networks, per Nielsen, Deadline notes that it has lost nearly half of its total audience in the last eight years, with the largest drops in recent years coming from the advertiser-coveted 18-49 age demographic. HGTV shows generally do not pop on streaming platforms, either, per the outlet, which is another problem as viewership continues moving in that direction.

Deadline did specifically call out the high ratings of The Flip Off premiere in its report, and also confirmed through its sources that a second season is imminent. But they also had no information about a possible production start and noted that HGTV hasn't even officially announced it yet.

All of this is just part of the shifting landscape at HGTV since former TLC head honcho Howard Lee became Chief Creative Officer over the newly-branded Discovery Global's U.S. Networks line earlier this year. Sources told the outlet he's look for more pop culture and less cost at the former Home & Garden TV network.

As an early example of this vision, Instagram's Zillow Gone Wild recently launched as a series, starring Jack McBrayer (30 Rock) as host. This will be followed shortly by former Queer Eye Bobby Berk helming Junk or Jackpot, a series that will feature collectors learning if they have anything of worth in their massive stockpiles.

The good news for the El Moussas and Haack is that all three of them certainly have a lot of pop culture star power of their own, regularly appearing in the entertainment news cycle as much for the goings on in their personal live as for their professional endeavors.