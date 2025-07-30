Hulk Hogan's Friend Eric Bischoff Details WWE Star's Health In Visit Shortly Before His Death

Getty/83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff/YouTube

Bischoff said Hogan -- who died on July 24 at 71 -- was "tired" and "weak," but "was the same guy," with the wrestling executive also detailing the alleged "challenges" Hogan was facing healthwise after returning from the hospital.

Hulk Hogan's close friend, Eric Bischoff, is opening up about his final encounter with the WWE icon shortly before his death.

On Tuesday's episode of his podcast, 83 Weeks with Eric Bischoff, the wrestling executive recalled meeting with Hogan just "a couple of weeks ago." Hogan passed away last Thursday at 71.

According to Bischoff, 70, he visited Hogan after he had returned to his Clearwater, Florida home from the hospital.

"I went to see Hulk a couple of weeks ago. He had been in the hospital," Bischoff recalled, before sharing alleged details about a phone call he had with Hogan.

"When I found out that Hulk had gone home from the hospital, whatever it was -- three weeks ago, I think -- I called Hulk. ... [Hulk’s son] Nick told me that he could talk, and Nick asked me to call, actually," Bischoff said. "I got him on the phone, and I could tell he was weak, he sounded tired, but he still had that 'what are we going to do next' kind of underlying current of energy in his voice -- even though he sounded tired, he sounded weak."

Bischoff -- who is the Chief Media Officer of Real American Freestyle -- added that Hogan -- who is a co-founder of the professional freestyle wrestling promotion -- was asking about their company, joking that he was "checking up on me to make sure I was on top of my s--t."

"I said, 'Hulk, I'm coming down to see you,'" Bischoff continued. "He goes, 'Man, I really want to see you, but I’m kind of embarrassed for you to see me this way because I've been pretty sick.' I said, 'Hulk, when I look at you, I don't see the same thing that you see when you look in the mirror, so f--k that, I'll be down Monday.'"

Following the phone call, Bischoff said he went and saw Hogan and home, describing Hogan's alleged condition.

"He was like, 'What’s going on with Real American Freestyle?' ... He's like, 'What's the event look like in August? Have we got tickets on sale?'" he said with a laugh. "All he wanted to talk about was business, but in a fun, energetic way, even though he was struggling. Not struggling -- it was just a little more effort than it should have been for him to even talk at the time because his larynx and all that stuff got moved around during surgery. It was work for him to have a conversation. But he was the same guy."

Bischoff said he spent "maybe an hour or so with Hogan, and "could tell he was getting tired" toward the end of their chat.

"He had a nurse there ... and I could tell the nurse was starting to get a little anxious," he recalled. "She had to elevate his legs. There were certain things she had to do to make sure that he was going to stay healthy. They had to get him on oxygen on a regular basis, because that's one of the challenges that he had was the CO2 levels in his system."

While Bischoff noted that it was going to be "quite a while" before Hogan was possibly going to be well enough to get back to work, he said he told Hogan that he was going to set him up with "some interviews." RAF is set to debut its first event on August 30.

"He said, 'Brother, I can't wait. I may not be able to do anything on camera for a couple of weeks, but I'll be good on the phone," Bischoff recalled. "He was so anxious to get back to work."

Bischoff said he wanted to leave Hogan "up and looking forward to something other than being taken care of," adding that in the over 30 years he's known the WWE icon he "loves the hunt" and "loves the thrill of the hunt."

"I thought, 'If I could give him something to be excited about, maybe it'll help him put up with the crap he's going through,'" he said.

Last Thursday, TMZ Sports, which was the first to break the news, reported that emergency crews rushed to Hogan's Clearwater, Florida home early that morning following reports of a cardiac arrest.

The shocking news came just weeks after Hogan's wife, Sky Daily, publicly denied swirling rumors that he had slipped into a coma, insisting at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.

After E! News reported Hogan was "on his deathbed" last month, reps for Hogan replied there was "no reason to panic," while close friend and former WWE personality Jimmy Hart posted two days before his death that he was doing "great."