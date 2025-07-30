Jason Momoa Shaves Beard For First Time In Six Years -- See Him Now!

Getty/Instagram



Jason Momoa is going bare-faced after six years of not shaving, as he prepares to return to Arrakis for Dune 3.

In honor of his return to the popular franchise, the actor posted a video on Instagram of himself shaving his face while simultaneously promoting his reusable aluminum water bottle brand, Mananalu.

"God damn it, I hate it," he exclaimed about his clean-shaven face.

The last time the Aquaman actor shaved his beard was for his role in the first Dune -- which was shot six years ago.

Although the actor sat out for Dune: Part Two, he'll be back for the third flick. The video shows him reminiscing on the first movie, as well as the product he launched around the same time he filmed it.

"What was really special about that is when I started launching Mananalu," he mentioned.

Momoa also added that he and his team were the first to launch the aluminum bottle and now -- after six years -- they want to push a different intention for the product.

"The goal is just to eliminate waste and cut down on all the emissions," he explained. "So imagine when you're in Hawaii and you go to all those hotels -- and my goal -- is to stop bringing over single-use plastics. Stop it, we don't need it."

"This is to kick off Dune 3," he said gliding his electric razor on his beard, "and I want to tell you guys and inform people that Mananalu, powered by Boomberang, is out there trying to make change."

The actor then looked at his half shaven face before he said, "Ah only for you Denis," referring to the director of the movie, Denis Villeneuve.