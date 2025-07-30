Jinger Duggar's Husband Recalls 'Deep Betrayal' Early In Their Marriage

Getty

"This was a moment when we were both very deeply unsettled," Jeremy Vuolo opened up about his marriage with Jinger Duggar.

Jinger Duggar's husband, Jeremy Vuolo, is opening up about a difficult time the two went through in their marriage.

On an episode of Jinger & Jeremy Podcast, the couple got candid about an early struggle they faced, which Vuolo described as a "deep betrayal."

"There was a time in our life, very early on in our marriage, where we experienced some -- I describe it as deep betrayal," Vuolo shared. "You have relationships in your life that ground you, and when those shake or are removed, you feel like, 'What am I doing?'"

"This was a moment when we were both very deeply unsettled," he continued. "We both felt that shaking."

"I'll never forget what [the pastor] said," he continued, as neither Jeremy or Jinger offered up any specifics about the issues they faced at the time.

"He said, 'Jeremy, I think the Lord's teaching you how to walk alone.' And not alone like me away from her or us from the Lord, but the two of us having to be dependent upon him," Vuolo added.

The two got married in 2016 and share three children together -- six-year-old Felicity, four-year-old Evangeline and four-month-old Finnegan.

"It's eight years on," he said of where the two stand now. "We're in Los Angeles. We have friends who are family to us. We have a deep community that we're invested and involved in. We have everything we didn't have in that moment, and yet, those years were necessary."

Duggar explained that the experience also had a huge impact on her relationship with her husband -- for the better.

"For us as newlyweds, it was huge because we were able to draw closer to each other," she confessed.