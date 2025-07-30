Kristen Doute Questions Scheana Shay's Motives for Revealing Brock Davies Affair in Memoir

Getty

Doute thinks Shay was throwing Davies "under the bus" by sharing the story -- "the bus with like giant tires that have f--king spikes on them."

Kristen Doute has some thoughts on Scheana Shay's memoir.

While appearing on the podcast Not Skinny But Not Fat, Doute was asked about her thoughts on Shay's decision to share her husband Brock Davies' affair while she was pregnant.

Doute, who has known Shay for over a decade, admitted she was shocked when the news broke.

"I mean that sucks, that's really, really sad," Doute said told host Amanda Hirsch before adding that she has "so many emotions" about the situation.

"The thing is, I don't understand -- I'm not accusing anything, not throwing that out there -- but it's like, if you and your husband got over this years ago, why now?" Doute questioned during the podcast episode.

"I mean, I would answer for her, she wrote a book and she felt like that needed to be said as part of her story," Hirsch said in defense of Shay.

"It feels ... I'm not her, but I'm putting myself in her position if it were Luke and I," Doute said, referring to her fiancé.

"I can not imagine being like, 'Well we've kept this between us and we've worked on our marriage, but now, I'm just gonna throw you under the bus, the bus with like giant tires that have f--king spikes on them. Just drag you down the street,'" she continued before revealing she does not like Davies.

Doute said they were friends in the past but not anymore.

"He’s not my cup of tea … And I really don't like that he did this to her. She doesn't deserve that," Doute said.

It was clear Doute felt conflicted about the decision Shay made and insisted that she doesn't know if she understood the repercussions of revealing the story while being in the public eye.

"Why now? You're a public figure, you film on The Valley, people are going to judge? Aare you ready and willing to talk about this for years and years to come?" Doute continued.

Both Shay and Lala Kent, who were on Vanderpump Rules together, have become frequent guests on the Bravo spinoff series, where Doute is a cast member. There has been recent talk of making Kent and Shay permanent fixtures on the show, which Doute admitted was something she was against.

"I was definitely against it in the past couple of years, but if that is what it's going to be, then I'm very open to it," she said on the podcast.

"As long as there's authenticity on their side, I think it could be really good for the show," she added before sharing that she "felt there was a lot of celebrity" focus during the last couple of seasons of Vanderpump Rules.

Shay revealed why she kept quiet for so long about some of the bombshells in her new memoir, My Good Side, days before confirming husband Brock Davies' affair.

Not long before Glamour dropped an explosive excerpt from the book on July 10, detailing how Davies cheated on her while she was pregnant, Shay got candid on the July 4 episode of her Scheananigans podcast, sharing why she held back some of her most personal truths for so long.

"There are some things that I haven't been as forthcoming about, or maybe that I never corrected the narrative on," Shay said, seemingly referencing the affair, though not mentioning it directly.

"Never shared my side of the story because I've been afraid," she continued, "or thought, if I tell people what I'm actually going through, then they're gonna think that I'm trying to take the attention off what someone else is going through, and make it about me."

She explained that fear of how she'd be perceived kept her from opening up about certain topics sooner.