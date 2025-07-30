Kristin Davis Recalls Being Groped By An Older Man During Filming of 'Sex And The City'

Getty

Kristin Davis is recalling the time she was groped by an older man while filming Sex and the City.

On the July 28 episode of her podcast, Are You a Charlotte?, the 60-year-old actress recalled the "humiliation" she felt when the episode's director instructed her scene partner to grope her.

"Just so you know, I have a lot of memories of filming this episode. This episode is kind of up there in the pantheon of very, very difficult episodes to film," Davis said.

The scene took place at a wedding where her character, Charlotte, danced with her lover's father. Davis recalled it being the last scene filmed for the episode and said everyone at this point was "delirious."

She recalled crew members sleeping in the front as this scene was being shot with the director yelling direction from somewhere in the back.

"My point of view is that, number one, I have to dance with this older man who is going to feel my butt, which I'm mortified about," she said.

"The director is just yelling at this man," Davis continued, "She's like 'Harder! Harder! Bigger! Grab her ass! Grab her ass!'"

"I'm just like, 'God, the humiliation factor is so high,' and there's like a close-up of him grabbing my butt," she remembered. "How embarrassing."

Davis then said she actually got angry for real in that moment while she was performing as this character -- so, her true emotions showed in her acting.

"I'm mad that I had to do it," she said. "I'm mad that this man had to grab my butt. It's, like, mortifying, you know?"