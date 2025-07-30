Love Island JaNa Craig's BFF Gives Insight Into Her Shock Split From Kenny Rodriguez

Getty

It comes after JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez shared separate statements about their breakup, with JaNa calling the breakup reason "terrible, disgusting and disappointing."

Love Island USA's JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez have gone their separate ways, and it's not looking like a civil breakup.

The development comes as a friend of JaNa's, Charmane Smith, shared a warning to her Instagram Stories late Tuesday night, as reported by TMZ, where she warns other women to check their partner's phones, giving possible insight into why the pair broke up.

"Never spare a man… Dog them out babygirl," she wrote just hours after JaNa posted her own statement on Instagram about the surprising breakup with her fellow Season 6 contestant.

Charmane's post continued: "My advice for women in relationships: if you have access -- go thru [sic] your man's phone TODAY. Search keywords like 'I don't like black women, I thought I would get more money from this, I'm faking this relationship, going on the show would be for clout, I can't wait to be done w this so I can f--k hella b--ches.'"

She ended the post with, "You'll thank me later," before switching her account to private.

The savage post comes just hours after JaNa, 28, took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, July 29, to share a statement addressed to her followers.

"Thank you for all your love & support. It means the world to me," she began. "As you know, Kenny and I are no longer together. Please know that I have seen all the breakup theories and none have matched up to how terrible, disgusting and disappointing it truly is."

"Discovering that someone you loved isn't who you thought they were and that the relationship you thought you were building hasn't been genuine since day one has been truly devastating," JaNa continued. "Thank you for respecting my privacy and please know as a child of God, I will always be okay."

Kenny also shared a statement on their breakup admitting that "past few days have been incredibly difficult."

"I've been quietly sitting with a lot of emotions and doing my best to process everything privately," he wrote. "Breakups are never easy, especially in the public eye. Sometimes, despite how deeply you care for someone, you come to the hard truth that the relationship was not something that could last long-term."

He concluded by saying: "I'll always be grateful for the time we shared and the memories we created. I release this chapter with no ill will, only a hope that JaNa's path forward brings her nothing but happiness."

However, JaNa did not sit back and accept this statement from her ex, calling him out on her stories and giving him her own warning.

She wrote: "stfu you manipulative liar. You are not taking accountability and telling people the type of person you really are is insane to me!!"

She added: "My first statement was me being nice. Do not piss me off"

Instagram

Others have also come out in support of JaNa. Her sister Naja reshared JaNa's statement on her own Instagram and added that Kenny "fumbled the baddest he'll eva [sic] haveee on mamassss."