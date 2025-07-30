Miranda Kerr Shows Support For Katy Perry Amid Orlando Bloom Split

Getty

The model -- who was married to Bloom for three years -- took to Instagram and revealed how she recently supported Perry.

Miranda Kerr is showing her support for Katy Perry amid her breakup from Orlando Bloom.

Kerr -- who shares son Flynn with Bloom from their marriage, which ended in 2013 -- took to Instagram to share some love for Perry after the couple reportedly called off their years-long engagement.

She shared a number of photos to her "summer so far" carousel, which included footage of a night out at one of Perry's Lifetime tour stops.

She was seen singing Perry's iconic hit "California Gurls" alongside fellow model Amélie Tremblay.

Kerr also shared some snaps from a baking day with her and Bloom's 14-year-old son, along with a recap of her recent trip to Paris.

In the comments, Kerr got praise for showing Perry some love -- with the most liked reaction reading, "It's always refreshing to see ladies supporting eachother especially in blended family situations ❤️ 💕👏🙌"

Despite Kerr and Bloom going their separate ways, Kerr -- who is also mom to three kids with husband Evan Spiegel -- and Bloom maintained a strong coparenting relationship. Kerr and Perry also developed a friendship over the years Perry was with Bloom.

Bloom and Perry are parents to 4-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

The former couple released a joint statement to Us Weekly on July 3 addressing the split.

The statement read: "Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry's relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on coparenting."

"They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is -- and always will be -- raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."