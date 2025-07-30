Teddi Mellencamp Details Support from Edwin Arroyave, Dad John Mellencamp Amid Cancer Battle

Getty

Teddi Mellencamp is still living with her ex husband, Edwin Arroyave, while battling stage 4 cancer -- and says she's okay with him dating other women while he does it.

On a July 29 episode of the Jamie Kern Lima Show, Mellencamp opened up about the pair's living arrangements after her split from her ex-husband and amid her battle with stage 4 cancer.

"We're staying in the house together," Mellencamp confessed.

"Some weeks he'll stay in our other house but this week I told him I'm really sick and he's like staying downstairs in the bedroom at our house right now," she added.

The former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star mentioned how easy it's been for the duo to live together and how open she'd be to him dating someone else.

"We can live in the same house. We don't argue," she continued, "I would be fine with him dating."

However, when Lima asked if Arroyave would be open to her dating, Mellencamp said, "I don't know. We've talked about it."

The reality star previously crashed at her close friend Kyle Richards' house during her split with Arroyave, but the situation changed when Mellencamp was diagnosed with brain tumors and stage 4 cancer.

"I always knew he'd do the right thing by me," she said.

"If he wanted to, he could still be filing and finishing this divorce off right now. But, my dad and family just said like, 'I don't think this is the right thing for her to be able to try to navigate right now or figure out,'" she continued. "It was like, 'Yeah, of course. No, we'll wait. We'll wait until she's better, and then we’ll figure it out.'"

Mellencamp's father, singer John Mellencamp, has also been a strong support system for his daughter during this tough time.

"The things that I wouldn't be capable of doing without my dad, not only for financial reasons, I used to take such pride in saying I've done all of this on my own," she opened up.

"With all of these medical treatments and everything, he has stepped in. He's helped me have a nurse. He calls me every single day. He makes sure that I'm OK," she added.

When asked about her prognosis, Mellencamp told Lima, "I would say probably 50-50."