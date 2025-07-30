Teen Mom Alum Kailyn Lowry Reveals Estranged Father Is Dying: 'I Want to Know Why He Left'

Getty

On the latest episode of her Karma & Chaos episode, Lowry detailed her estranged relationship with her dying dad, and shared what she hopes to gain from her final meeting with him.

Kailyn Lowry is preparing for the loss of her estranged father, Raymond Lowry, revealing on a recent episode of her Karma & Chaos podcast that he's in hospice care due to stage four COPD.

"I know you're in the dead dad's club," Kailyn told her co-host Becky Hayter. "I will be joining that as well."

Despite having little to no relationship with her father, the Teen Mom alum admitted she felt "conflicted" about his condition.

"Obviously I don't have a relationship with him and never did, but I feel like I didn't ever get the answers I have been looking for," she shared, adding that she only found out about his illness through her aunt.

Kailyn revealed that in 2019, she reached out to Raymond with hopes of getting a DNA test.

"I sent him a message asking him to take a DNA test and he told me he would. I sent him one and he refused to take it," Kailyn said.

According to Kailyn, she suspects the man she's known as her grandfather might not be biologically related. "I believe Raymond's father is a different man," she said, noting she hopes to connect with that side of the family someday.

"I feel like you don't get to die without answering all my questions I have," she continued. "I want to know why he left. I want to know why he didn't try harder. I want to know why he just gave up. I want to know why he didn't just give up on me but turned around and did the same thing to my sister."

The reality star added, "My sister never really had answers. I feel he owes us both explanations. I am mad at him... I want to know how someone walks through this earth and does the bare minimum to get by in life. Where is your head at?"

Despite the emotional turmoil, Kailyn said she plans to visit her father in Dallas, Texas, but has no plans to attend his funeral.

Her relationship with Raymond was briefly explored on 16 and Pregnant, when she traveled to Dallas while pregnant with her first child, Isaac. Though she was initially excited to meet him, joking about his short stature when he picked her up at the airport, things took a turn once they got to know each other. She ultimately felt disappointed by his lack of effort and shared at the time that she felt they had little in common.

Kailyn has also been estranged from her mother, Suzi Irwin, for years. During her early days on MTV, she lived with her then-boyfriend Jo Rivera's family due to instability caused by Suzi's substance abuse and toxic relationships.