Devil's Den Murder Details: Mom Killed Trying to 'Help' Husband After Taking 2 Kids to Safety

The murders were called a "completely random event" by police, who share new details on their investigation into accused killer Andrew James McGann and how a couple hiking with their kids were killed.

New details have emerged in the murders of a couple hiking in Arkansas with their two daughters -- and how their accused murderer was captured.

Andrew James McGann, 28, of Springdale was arrested on Wednesday night while getting a haircut; he had recently moved to the area to work as a teacher a school nearby. He was charged with capital murder in the slayings of Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were fatally attacked while hiking at Devil's Den State Park in the Ozark Mountains with their two daughters.

The two girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured -- and, according to Arkansas State Police, are "safe with family members." The Brinks were also parents to a third daughter, who wasn't with them on the hike.

In a press conference on Thursday, police called the murders a "completely random event," with Col. Mike Hagar saying, "We have no reason to believe that there was any known association between our suspect and our victims."

Authorities said the two were stabbed to death, with Clinton being the first one attacked. Per police, Cristen rushed the two children to safety and "returned to help her husband," when she was killed. When asked about a possible motive, Hagar said "that's still part of the investigation," while adding they don't believe there are any other suspects.

McGann was allegedly injured during the attack, leading to a loss of blood. His DNA came up as a match for DNA at the scene. Per police, he also made comments "indicating that he had committed these heinous acts" to investigators -- while "there were articles found" in his home "that are consistent with being involved in this particular crime."

Also found in the home were items matching those seen in a photo released by authorities, showing the back of someone who, at the time, was a person of interest.

Surveillance footage also allegedly showed McGann's 2022 Kia Stinger leaving the area around the time of the murders. That Stinger was located outside the Springdale barber shop where he was arrested; a substance while appeared to be blood was found inside.

"They deserve justice," the victims' family said in a statement.

"I'm extremely grateful for the long hours and dedication that our Agents put forward in bringing justice to this family," said ASP Col. Mike Hagar in the release. "The collaboration between State Police, other state and local law enforcement agencies, and our federal partners has been second to none. Because of their hard work and investigative skill, we were able to take a monster off the streets, and bring relief to those two precious girls, and the rest of our citizens."

Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders added the following statement: "No news can heal the enormous harm done to the Brink family in last weekend's crime, but this announcement is a comfort and reassurance for our State. I am so proud of the Arkansas State Police, Park Rangers, local law enforcement, and others who have worked nonstop since last weekend to capture this suspect."

"I ask that Arkansans lift up prayers of thanks for the brave men and women of law enforcement -- and offer prayers of condolence to the victims of this horrific crime. Let there be no mistake -- we do not tolerate violent crime in Arkansas," her statement continued. "If you target innocent people, law enforcement will hunt you down and bring you to justice."