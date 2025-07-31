Andy Cohen on Liam Neeson & Pamela Anderson Dating Rumors After Natasha Richardson Friendship

Getty

Andy Cohen is reacting to Liam Neeson's rumored new relationship with Pamela Anderson -- after the death of Neeson's wife, and Cohen's close friend, Natasha Richardson in 2009.

On July 30, Cohen went on his SiriusXM show, Radio Andy, and shared his thoughts on The Naked Gun co-stars' rumored romance -- and his response is nothing but positive.

"Natasha was a dear friend of mine and I'm gonna tell you something," he said. "I and all of the friends in this circle are very much stanning whatever this is."

The talk show host -- who was close friends with Richardson until her death at 45 years old from a head injury caused by a skiing accident -- expressed his excitement for the two and shared what he recently told Neeson about Anderson.

"As I was telling him at the premiere party, I go, 'Liam, she is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys,'" Cohen recalled.

"I mean, this just works, and you know, she is a formidable human being, Pamela Anderson. She really is," Cohen shared. "What she's been through and how she kind of reclaimed herself and redefined herself."

On the broadcast, Neeson and Anderson recalled their first time meeting on set and the feelings they instantly had towards one another.

"Well, you know, we had never met before and I remember thinking, ‘Wow, she is gorgeous,’ but she had this wonderful sense of silliness and just humanity about her,” Neeson expressed.

“I don’t want to blow her head up, but it was like I just felt an ease with her, you know? And we discovered a silliness with each other, which was terrific, you know?”

Anderson, on the other hand, felt nervous to meet the Taken star.

"I was nervous to meet him, of course and you’re always nervous the first day on the set," she admitted, "and it was just easy going and very silly, which puts you at ease and very silly, on and off.”

The actress warmed up to Neeson quickly, though, and talked about even baking for him -- emphasizing he has a particular muffin he prefers.

“I brought sourdough bread to Liam and cookies and muffins and [it] kept me busy. Kept me outta trouble,” she revealed. “He has a very special muffin he likes. It’s a very special recipe. It’s very good for you. Let’s just say that," she laughed.

"There's a lot of bran," Neeson added.

Cohen then chimed in and said, "Wow, what are we talking about?"

Neeson and Richardson first wed in 1994 and stayed married until her death in 2009. They share two sons, 30-year-old Micheál and 28-year-old Daniel.

Since her death, Neeson was reported to have had only one openly serious relationship when he was linked to public relations executive Freya St. Johnston. However, in an interview with People in October 2024, Neeson mentioned he was "past all that" when asked about dating again.