Brielle Biermann Dissolves Under Eye Filler, Sends Warning About the 'Dangerous' Injections

The 28-year-old reality star detailed the "really rough" processing of dissolving the filler, noting that she "looked horrible," before debuting her new look -- saying she now feels "more youthful, more beautiful, more confident than ever before."

Brielle Biermann is now rocking a more natural look -- but it wasn't a walk in the park to get there!

On Wednesday's episode of Botched Presents: Plastic Surgery Rewind, the reality star detailed the process of dissolving her under eye filler, and revealed her transformation.

Brielle, 28, walked out and debuted her new look for her mom, Kim Zolciak, along with plastic surgeon, Dr. Terry Dubrow, psychotherapist Dr. Spirit, and Plastic Surgery Rewind host, Michelle Visage, who said, "Brielle, welcome to your future."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened up about her new look -- and the process to get there -- in a confessional.

"I'm back, better than ever with no under eye filler anymore," Brielle told the E! cameras. "My skin is tighter. I feel more youthful, more beautiful, more confident than ever before."

"I was definitely scared to reverse my under eye filler," she admitted. "I saw the photo that Dr. Dubrow showed me of what could potentially happen, and it ended up happening."

The makeover series showed the altered graphic of what Dr. Dubrow warned could initially occur after Brielle began to dissolve the facial filler, which featured a more aged Brielle.

"It was really rough. I was beside myself because it looked horrible. I looked way older than I was," Brielle continued, as a photo and footage of her healing under eye a day and a week following her revision procedure.

The 28-year-old broke down the procedures and treatments she underwent to help get her back to appearance pre-eye filler.

"I must have had eight to 10 procedures to get me back to where I am now," Brielle said, while footage showed her getting the various treatments, procedures, and injections. "I had to inject my own blood to produce collagen under my eyes two different times, a month apart. I had to do radio frequency lasers twice. I had to do micro needling, make it less puff here, dissolve more filler that I didn't even know was there. It all just migrated."

Brielle went on to urge others against following in her footsteps.

"I hope nobody else goes and gets under eye filler," she said. "It's so dangerous. It's not worth the risk, and it's not worth all the recovery I had to go through to get back to here."

Kim praised her daughter's new look, telling Brielle, "Back to yourself, your natural beauty."

"Thanks, Mom. Got it from you!" Brielle replied.

Earlier in the season, Brielle opened up about her journey with injectables, revealing that she first got her lips done when she turned 18.

"I had just turned 18 when I first got my lips done," she told Dr. Dubrow. "I graduated high school, and the second I graduated, my mom took me to L.A., and I got my lips done by the doctor that everybody was getting their lips done all the time."

"It was like, 'Get in the chair, let's go,'" she added, to which Dr. Dubrow noted the risk of doctors giving young people filler, pointing it out that it can make them look "significantly older."

Kim -- who also appears on the series -- said to the reality star and plastic surgery that told her daughter "to never do that under her eyes."

The RHOA alum admitted that while she does regret letting her daughter get the under eye filler, she said, "Sometimes you gotta let them go and learn on their own, even though I was like, 'Please don't.'"

Brielle pointed out the problem areas with her under eye filler, explaining to Dr. Dubrow that the areas were "so puffy," while also noting that "one side is definitely more full than the other."

Dr. Dubrow -- who is married to Real Housewives of Orange County star Heather Dubrow -- brought up how Brielle "grew up in an environment where people around you were having plastic surgery and cosmetic enhancements."

When asked how "aware" Brielle was about her mom getting work done, she said she was "always going with my mom to her doctors appointments, I feel like she was mostly getting every laser she could think of to remain youthful, so then every month, 'I'm like, Oh, I need to get my lips done.'"