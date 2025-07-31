Chris Kirkpatrick Praises Justin Timberlake After Lyme Disease Diagnosis: 'Superhero Status'

Getty

"That kind of resilience is rare. I couldn't be more proud to call him my friend," wrote the fellow *NSYNC singer -- while Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean also sends his "respect."

Chris Kirkpatrick is praising Justin Timberlake for pushing through his tour while battling Lyme disease.

On July 31, Timberlake opened up about his Lyme diagnosis for the first time, after closing out the final performance of his tour -- Forget Tomorrow World Tour.

Following Justin's reveal, his fellow *NSYNC bandmate went onto Instagram to support Timberlake's hard work despite everything that was going on health-wise behind the scenes.

"I've always known my little bro was tough—but this tour showed me a whole new level of strength," Kirkpatrick began.

"Watching him battle Lyme disease day in and day out, while still getting on that stage night after night, was something I’ll never forget. The long days, the travel, the exhaustion—and yet, he never gave up. No complaints, no excuses—just heart, grit, and pure determination," he continued.

"That kind of resilience is rare. I couldn’t be more proud to call him my friend. Tour life is already a grind, but doing it while fighting Lyme disease? That’s superhero status. Here’s to strength, perseverance, and one hell of a tour. Love you little bro!," Kirkpatrick finished.

The thoughtful words came after Timberlake posted about his journey throughout the tour and the difficulties he faced because of his diagnosis.

"Well, as these two incredible years come to an end and I look forward to the future, I wanted to write something from the heart. It’s not an easy task to try to contextualize the whirlwind of touring –– but, I will try…" Timberlake wrote in his caption.

"This has been the most fun, emotional, gratifying, physically demanding, and, at times, grueling experience. I have been doing this for 30+ years (which feels crazy to say) –– and have given all that I have to this. I could not have done it without my family, friends, The TN Kids, and all of YOUR support," he added about the tour.

"As many of you know, I'm a pretty private person. But as I’m reflecting on the tour and festival tour – I want to tell you a little bit about what’s going on with me," he continued, getting person about his illness and his decision to continue touring.

"Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease -— which I don't say so you feel bad for me –– but to shed some light on what I've been up against behind the scenes," he shared.

"If you've experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you're aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically," Timberlake continued.

"When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness," he wrote. "I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going."

He continued to his comment section on his Instagram where he thanked his fans, crew, band, dancers, and of course, his family -- including wife Jessica Biel and sons Silas, and Phinneas -- for the love and support everyone has shown him.