James Van Der Beek Reveals Update In Colorectal Cancer Battle: 'Full-Time Job'

The actor -- who was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in 2023 -- also shares how he and his wife told their six children about his cancer diagnosis, and opens up about their reactions.

James Van Der Beek is sharing an update on his battle with colorectal cancer.

During an interview with TODAY.com, the 48-year-old actor revealed that he'll likely be living with the disease for the "rest of my life." Van Der Beek -- who was diagnosed with Stage 3 cancer in 2023 and publicly shared the news last year -- described his cancer battle as a "full-time job."

"I'm just on the journey. ... It's a process. It'll probably be a process for the rest of my life," the Dawson's Creek alum said.

Van Der Beek -- who has not publicly disclosed whether he's undergone typical treatments such as chemotherapy or surgery -- noted that he's made many lifestyle diet changes amid his battle with the disease, including yoga, keto diet, and "finding beauty of just taking things a little bit more slowly and prioritizing rest and really allowing that to be the job."

The 48-year-old reflected on starring in the Legally Blonde prequel series, Elle, telling TODAY.com that "the greatest thing about work is cancer doesn't exist between action and cut."

"It was fun to drop in and just have a blast because it's such a great cast, a great production, and everybody out there is really talented," he added.

Last November, Van Der Beek revealed his colorectal cancer diagnosis while speaking with People.

"I have colorectal cancer. I've been privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it, with the support of my incredible family," he said in an exclusive statement.

"There's reason for optimism, and I'm feeling good," he added.

Per the American Cancer Society, Colorectal cancer starts in the colon or the rectum, which make up the large intestine in the digestive system.

Van Der Beek previously shared that the first symptoms he experienced were bowel changes, before he then underwent a colonsocopy, which ultimately led to his diagnosis.

"I got screened at 46," the Varsity Blues star told TODAY.com. "I didn't realize they had dropped it to 45. I thought I was way ahead of the game."

"Even just the slightest little change, it could be something, but ... don't think that not having symptoms means you don't have to get screened, especially for something that is this curable when caught early," he shared. "That's really what I want to get across."

"I ate as well as I could. I was healthy. I was in amazing cardiovascular shape," he explained. "There was no reason in my mind that I should have gotten a positive diagnosis."

After publicly revealing his diagnosis last year, Van Der Beek said he's even received support from strangers -- several of whom have shared that his diagnosis have inspired them to get screened.

"Guys I see at the gas station, people come up to me at a coffee shop, I appreciate it every time," he said. "That’s been stuff that really makes me cry. When people say, 'I got checked, I got a colonoscopy, I got a polyp removed,' ... just to save somebody that journey."

Meanwhile, Van Der Beek opened up about how him and his wife, Kimberly, shared the news of his cancer diagnosis with their six kids during an appearance on the Today show.

The One Tree Hill alum -- who shares Olivia, 14, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 11, Emilia, 9, Gwendolyn, 6, Jeremiah, 2, with Kimberly -- said, "I'm far from an expert, but our approach was just be as honest as possible, as honest to the degree of their understanding, right?"

"Because they know. They can sense that Dad's having a tough day. They know if Dad's in pain," he continued. "They know, and so by not telling them I think you'e confusing them even more."

Van Der Beek went on share advice for other parents who may be experiencing a similar struggle, and are finding a way to tell their children about their diagnosis.

"Just allow yourself to be surprised by their resiliency," he explained. "When you tell them what you're doing, and you tell them the approach, they can see it and they can feel it, and I think it's also your journey is their journey."

"Don't rob them of the opportunity for them to show up for you, emotionally," he added. "I have kids making me tea. 'Dad, what do you need?’ There's been a lot of beauty that's come out of it, but I would love to save everybody this journey, which is why I'm saying get screened."

During his appearance on the morning show, Van Deer Beek shared that he's "feeling great."