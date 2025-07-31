Jess Glynne Blasts White House Using Jet2 Holiday Song to Celebrate Deportations

Getty

"This post honestly makes me sick," wrote the British singer, whose 2015 hit "Hold My Hand" is featured in the popular Jet2holidays jingle.

British singer Jess Glynne is calling out the White House after they used her song, which is featured in the viral Jet2 Holiday ad, to celebrate deportations.

On Tuesday, the X account of President Donald Trump's White House shared a video that appeared to show detained immigrants being boarded on planes to seemingly be deported. The clip was set to the viral Jet2holidays jingle, which is an ad for holiday travel packages in the UK, and includes Glynne's 2015 hit, "Hold My Hand."

"When ICE books you a one-way Jet2 holiday to deportation," the White House captioned the post. "Nothing beats it!"

The next day, Glynne, 35, took to her Instagram Stories to put the administration on blast for using the ad -- and her song -- to promote its mass deporation efforts.

"This post honestly makes me sick. My music is about love, unity, and spreading positivity -- never about division or hate," she wrote alongside a screenshot of the video, adding two raging cursing face emojis.

For those who may not be chronically online, the trending "Jet2 Holiday" audio has blown up on TikTok this summer.

"Darling hold my hand," Glynne's voice can be heard singing the lyrics to her song. A British woman's voice then chimes in cheerfully, "Nothing beats a Jet2holiday! And right now, you can save £50 per person! That's £200 off for a family of four."

The Jet2holidays ad launched last year, but has gone viral recently. Although the ad celebrates the British tour operator's holiday packages, social media users have been using the audio to share hilarious videos showing epic vacation fails and other funny life mishaps.