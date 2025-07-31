Jessica Biel's Son with Justin Timberlake Clearly Inherited Dad's Dance Moves in Rare Video

Getty

The 4-year-old showed off his creative moves backstage at his dad's concert -- talk about "runs in the family."

Jessica Biel was having the time of her life with her son, Phineas, at her husband Justin Timberlake's concert.

In a July 30 Instagram post, Biel shared a slide of photos and videos of sweet moments from her husband's tour -- including a rare video of their 4-year-old son jumping and dancing in the wings of the stage.

"Tour wifey/ mommy out ✌🏼," Biel captioned her post.

In the video, which clearly proves that what goes around really does come back around when it comes to talent, Phineas energetically jumps off of a speaker and onto the stage. He then is seen on the ground sitting with his legs up in the air, spinning himself around. In the background, you can see a band playing music with the arena lit in purple and pink lights.

Other posts included Biel dancing with the crew backstage as Timberlake is seen on stage performing to the audience, a photo of the actress and their son watching from the sides, and posts of the happy couple hugging and standing side by side.

Biel's post came after Timberlake wrapped up his Forget Tomorrow World Tour in Istanbul, Turkey on July 30 -- proving that he had his family's support along the way.

The mother of two also reposted the slides to her Instagram Story -- showcasing the photo where she embraces the "SexyBack" singer -- and tagged him alongside a heart emoji.

And this certainly isn't the first time the two have posted pics expressing support and love to one another, either.

Earlier this month, Timberlake posted a video of his wife struttin' her stuff while showing off her new outfit. He couldn't help but tell her that her "ass is poppin'."

Biel made sure to repost the video, obviously smitten with her husband's reaction to her.