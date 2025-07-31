RHOM's Julia Lemigova Addresses Wife Martina Navratilova's Controversial Surrogacy Take

Getty

Lemigova's clarification comes after her wife's controversial post-and-delete about surrogacy, after the pair expanded their own family via adoption.

The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova is making it clear she doesn't always share the same stance as wife Martina Navratilova.

Lemigova was a guest on Wednesday's all-new Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen when she was asked to address the tennis legends controversial take on surrogacy.

"Well, Martina and I share a bed, but we don't share a brain," Lemigova said. "We [don't] always agree on different views, but I believe in surrogacy."

The Bravo star went on to defend Navratilova, claiming her controversial remarks were taken "out of context."

"I completely disagree with her comment," Lemigova said, while also distancing herself from her wife's social media, adding, "I don't run her social media pages."

Navratilova made headlines earlier this month after slamming surrogacy in a now-deleted tweet that read, "Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can't have it all."

She later deleted the post following intense backlash, but did not issue a follow-up statement. In a previous tweet from August 2024, the tennis legend compared surrogacy to The Handmaid's Tale, saying it felt "straight out of" the dystopian television series.

"I don't agree with surrogacy, regardless of who is doing it," she wrote. "But nice try tying [sic] to make it personal."

Navratilova and Lemigova, who began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014, announced in August 2024 that they had adopted two sons together.

"We are over the moon, recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody," Navratilova told Us Weekly at the time.

Lemigova is also mom to two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from previous relationships. She lost her son Maximilian to shaken baby syndrome at just five months old.

While the couple and their parenting aspirations have been spotlighted on the show, particularly in Season 5, when Lemigova expressed her dream of adopting, they were forced to hit pause on their adoption plans after Navratilova was diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer in January 2023.

"When you're adopting a child, it has to be about the child. Right now, it's everything about Martina, and for her [to be] getting healthy," Lemigova explained on the Bravo series. "We're putting it on hold. You know, we were thinking [that at] any moment, the agency would call and give us happy news that we're going to have a baby. … Instead, we are fighting two cancers."