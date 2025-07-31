Heartfelt Reason Khloé Kardashian Continues to Care For Tristan Thompson's Brother

Instagram

"My relationship with Andrea has nothing to do with Tristan, and my commitment to her has nothing to do with Tristan," Khloé said of the Thompsons' mother, who passed away in 2023.

Khloé Kardashian is opening up about her decision to look after ex Tristan Thompson's brother, Amari.

During her latest episode of the Khloé in Wonder Land podcast she opened up about her decision to be one of the 18-year-old's caregivers, after a fan asked Khloé to explain her relationship with Amari.

She began by telling those listening that he is "severely disabled" due to Lennox-Gastaut syndrome -- "a form of epilepsy" -- and that she has been a part of Amari's life since meeting Thompson's family.

Khloé was also good friends with Tristan and Amari's mother, Andrea who passed away in January, 2023, and would often help Andrea with the medical side of Amari's life."

"Andrea was the sole caretaker for Amari and they lived in Canada," Khloé explained. "When Tristan's mom passed away a few years ago, we -- me, Tristan, my whole family -- took Amari back with us to the States."

Since Tristan plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA, his schedule doesn't always allow for him to care for his brother.

"Tristan is in the NBA and he is in a different state, literally, every other day or every few days, and it's just not conducive for Amari to be on that many planes. Amari has a handful of seizures a day with the type of epilepsy that he has," she added.

"So Amari stays in L.A. with me and I have chosen to take care of him and be there for him because it's not good that he travels," she continued. "California weather is so good for Amari, and I just love having Amari be a part of my family."

Khloé revealed she does have assistance when looking after Amari.

"I have two sensational caretakers for Amari, Noel and Alba who I love love love," she said. "We just want to provide Amari with the best, most beautiful life that we know how. And he deserves that."

The Good American founder added that she thinks it's "so important for my kids, my nieces and nephews to be exposed to all different types of people in the world."

"I think it teaches everyone compassion, understanding," she shared. "It opens up their minds to seeing, 'Wow, Amari is disabled sure but he's also just like us at the same time.'"

Despite Amari not being able to walk or talk, Khloé described Amari lighting up whenever he's around the kids.

"If you know him well enough, he can definitely express himself and you see the glimmer in his eyes and he's just such an amazing, amazing young man," she added, before sharing how "proud" she is to have Amari in her life.

The reality star and Tristan began dating in September 2016. They welcomed daughter True, 7, in April 2018 amid Tristan’s cheating scandal. The couple eventually split in June 2021, though they welcomed son Tatum, 3, via surrogate in July 2022 and remain committed to coparenting their little ones.

Khloé responded to fans who may be wondering why she would take on "helping with Amari" after her relationship breakdown with Tristan.

"I had such a great relationship with Andrea and I would help her with Amari medically and she would have questions, she would need connections to certain doctors and I would help with that," she said.

"I also know how much Amari means to Andrea and she passed away because she had a sudden heart attack. Me being in a relationship or not with Tristan, I still have this family that I've spent so many years with," she said.

She continued: "My relationship with Andrea has nothing to do with Tristan and my commitment to her has nothing to do with Tristan and Amari deserves someone who will be there for him, take care of him and provide a great lifestyle for him... "Regardless of where me and Tristan stand."