Why Lindsay Lohan Loves Living In Dubai

"I feel very safe.," Lohan said before elaborating her reason for living in Dubai with her family.
Lindsay Lohan is sharing why she is living in Dubai -- and loving it!
The 39-year-old star has lived in the United Arab Emirates for over 10 years and, on a July 29 episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, expanded on the reason she feels more at ease living in the city with her husband, Bader Shammas, and their 2-year-old son, Luai.
"It's just far away from Hollywood, and I live a very normal life," she said. "There's no worry of like, 'I can't go eat at this place 'cause someone's gonna take a picture of my son.' I feel very safe."
The Mean Girls star went on to elaborate that she doesn't have to be worried or anxious that a paparazzi photographer will snap a photo of her and her family because it's illegal to do so in Duabi.
"It's not legal," Lindsay explained. "You can't take a picture of someone else if you're in a restaurant. You have to ask the person, which is a big difference from here."
Lindsay Lohan's Son Thought She Was Trapped Inside Television During Talk Show AppearanceView Story
To Lohan, "Privacy is key."
The Parent Trap star started her acting career at 10-years-old and Lohan is no stranger to paparazzi following her around and taking photos of her during her best -- and worst -- moments.
In her personal attempts at privacy for her son, while Lohan does share photos of him to social media, she doesn't reveal his face.
Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.