OnlyFans Star Bonnie Blue Dated 'Good Looking' Fan After Split from Estranged Husband Oliver Davidson

Following her divorce from Davidson, Blue revealed that a fan from one of her "events" caught her eye, with the pair proceeding to go on several dates and even arranging a few "hotel stays."

Bonnie Blue is getting real about her love life.

The 26-year-old OnlyFans alum, whose real name is Tia Billinger, revealed she briefly dated someone she met at one of her own events following her 2023 split from estranged husband Oliver "Ollie" Davidson.

"The last person I sort of dated was actually in one of my queues back in September from the Freshers content," she told Us Weekly in June. "I saw him and I was like, 'Oh, my God, this guy's good looking. Is he here for me or is he in the wrong queue? Is he OK?' He was so sweet, so nice. And then after that we did some arcade dates. We went to the cinema a few times, a few hotel stays."

Despite the brief romance, Blue made it clear that her focus is firmly on work right now -- which often has her traveling nonstop.

"Dating for me will come later on in life," she shared. "If it happens and they are able to travel with me and join me in this journey, then I wouldn't dismiss it. However, most people you meet are already in a job or they've got their own life or they're already set up in one particular country or location. At the moment, I honestly love what I do and I'm not looking to change my life. Who knows, I might bump into someone at the supermarket."

Blue made headlines for her controversial adult content career, including a record-breaking sexual encounter with 1,057 men in 12 hours., which she's fully embraced. Though her split from Davidson made waves, she says their breakup was mutual and drama-free.

"There was no bad blood, there was no cheating [and] no aggression or anything in the relationship," she said. "A lot of couples then stay in that relationship because it's the easy thing to do and you’ve got a lot of memories with someone. But we both got to a point where I was like, 'I think we'd be happier if it was with someone else in the future or if we're just not together at this moment in time.' So that was the decision we came to."

Despite going their separate ways, Davidson continues to support Blue's career, and even appeared in the new Channel 4 documentary 1,000 Men and Me: The Bonnie Blue Story.

"She really connects with the fans," he said in the doc, which dropped Tuesday, July 29. "Most people, if they do porn, they seem out of reach. You're never going to meet them. You're never going to be able to film with them. Whereas Bonnie, she puts her location online. Then her fans can actually film with her."

He added, "Mainstream porn has been around for years and nothing's really changed. It's a defining moment in porn, where she's completely changed the game."