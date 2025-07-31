Rupert Everett Spent '2 Weeks in Bed' After Getting 'Fired' from Emily in Paris

Getty



Rupert Everett's Emily in Paris experience was anything but magnifique.

The British actor, who made his debut in the Season 4 finale of the hit Netflix series as interior designer Giorgio Barbieri, just revealed that he won't be returning for Season 5, and claims he was let go without a word of explanation.

"I did a scene in the latest season, and they told me, 'Next year we'll speak,'" Everett told Vanity Fair. "I waited for them to call me, but ultimately, it never came, and they just fired me."

Everett appeared in the final episode of Season 4, "All Roads Lead to Rome," in which his character reunited with old friend Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) while she searched for an office space for the expansion of her new ad agency, Agence Grateau.

"Show business is always very difficult, from the beginning to the end," he added. "When they write the screenplay, they think they want you, but then things change, and they lose your character. I don't know why."

And the decision hit Everett hard.

"For me, it was a tragedy," he shared. "I was in bed for two weeks because I couldn't get over it."

According to Vanity Fair, a source close to the production said Everett "was hired as a guest star, and his character's story came to a conclusion." Netflix has yet to comment publicly.

Despite the behind-the-scenes shakeup, Everett left a lasting impression on at least one of his costars.

"I had so much fun with Rupert Everett in Rome," Leroy-Beaulieu told PEOPLE. "His personality is crazy. That was a really great moment."

Everett isn't the only cast member saying au revoir to Paris. Camille Razat, who starred as Emily's friend and sometimes romantic rival Camille, also confirmed she's stepping away after four seasons.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat wrote on Instagram in April. "It has been a truly wonderful experience, one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."

She went on to thank creator Darren Star, Netflix, and Paramount for "giving me the opportunity to bring Camille to life and leaving the door open for her return, as she will always be a part of the Emily in Paris world."

Meanwhile, stars Lily Collins, Leroy-Beaulieu, Ashley Park, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, Lucien Laviscount, Eugenio Franceschini, and Thalia Besson are all set to return for Season 5, premiering later this year.