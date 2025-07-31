Suspect IDed After Baby Abandoned In 'Random' Yard Leads to Discovery of Four Bodies

Facebook

The suspect is considered "armed and dangerous," after four family members aged 15 to 38 were found dead in Tennessee nearly 40 miles away where the 7-month-old was abandoned in a car seat.

Investigators have named a suspect after the bodies of four family members were found in Tennessee -- 40 miles away from an abandoned, still-alive baby related to the victims.

On Thursday, authorities identified a suspect in what they're calling a quadruple homicide. The man, 29-year-old Austin Robert Drummond (pictured below left, above) has been charged with four counts of First Degree Murder, one count of Aggravated Kidnapping, four counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, and one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Dangerous Felony.

He, however, remains at large with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation saying he "should be considered armed and dangerous." He's believed to be driving a 2016 Audi A3 with Tennessee plate RI 01896 and damage to the driver's side (pictured below right, above).

The investigation began on Tuesday in Dyer County, TN -- when the Dyer County Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a "dark-colored minivan or a white mid-size SUV" that allegedly "dropped off an infant in a car seat at a random individual's front yard."

A witness saw the child and called 911, before emergency services evaluated the baby -- and released a photo of her "in the arms of a loving paramedic" (pictured below center, above).

At the time, authorities said they were looking for Cortney Rose, Matthew Wilson, and Adrianna Williams. Dyer County District Attorney Danny Goodman later identified Wilson, 21, and Williams, 20, as the baby girls' parents, while Rose, 38, was IDed as Wilson's mother.

Nearly 7 hours later, the Sheriff's Office shared an update in the case -- revealing investigators were working with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, after four individuals were found dead. The four bodies belonged to Wilson, Williams, Rose and Rose's 15-year-old son, Braydon Williams. Drummond, it appears, was friends with Adrianna on Facebook.

They were discovered in a wooded area in Tiptonville, TN -- which is around 40 miles north of Tigrett, where the child was abandoned. Video from FOX 13 shows two vehicles -- a white mini-van and a black Dodge -- being towed away from the area where the bodies were found.

"We knew we were dealing with something more than your typical homicide so I knew we were going to need the expertise of the TBI," Goodman told WREG, after the TBI and Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) were requested to assist with the case.

Goodman also said he believes this was an isolated incident, not a random attack.

"This is a deeply saddening day for our community," said Sheriff Jeff Box in a statement. "We are committed to uncovering the truth and ensuring justice is served." He also extends his heartfelt appreciation to Sheriff Bryan Avery and his officers for their swift assistance and collaboration, as this scene is located within Lake County."

The investigation, per the Sheriff, "remains active and ongoing."