Chad Michael Murray's 10-Year-Old Son is Using His Dad's Fame To Pick Up Women

Chad Michael Murray's 10-year-old son is name dropping his dad to pick up the ladies.

In the July 29 episode of Good Morning America, Murray recalled a funny moment on vacation in Puerto Rico -- when his precocious young son decided to tell some "younger women in bikinis" about his famous dad.

"I'm someone who, what a blessing to be able to make someone happy with something as simple as a photograph or an autograph," Chad explained. "So, I take pictures with people in public all the time."

What the Freakier Friday star didn't anticipate were the moves his son would pull using his Murray's fame -- knowing full well that his father's fans are usually younger women.

"He knows the demographic that's coming," the 43-year-old confessed with a laugh.

"I wasn't there, and he was at the beach, and he sees these girls, younger girls in bikinis," Murray shared. "And he walks over and he goes, 'My dad's Chad Michael Murray. I thought you might wanna get a photo with him.'"

The father of three remembered thinking "oh, no, no, no, no" to himself when he found out. However, he couldn't just credit his fame for his son's confidence in going up to the women.

"He is so confident when he speaks to women," the One Tree Hill heartthrob mentioned.

He shared another instance when he did "inspirational speaking" at University of Florida and his son tagged along -- seemingly having had a very good time indeed.

"I got this photo -- it's just him sitting with these four or five college girls, and they're just chatting him up," Murray explained with a smile.