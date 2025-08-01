Gretchen Rossi Claims She's Behind Tamra Judge's Abrupt RHOC Exit

Getty

In a new interview with The Daily Beast, Gretchen didn't hold back when discussing her return to RHOC following her Season 8 departure, and the drama that followed her back to Bravo.

While she admitted she was once "slightly timid" during her early run on the show, the returning Housewife says that version of her is long gone. "I run at adversity. I don't run away from it. Tamra's the one who's always out running. You address her, and she goes running," Gretchen said, referencing Tamra's dramatic exit from the cast trip to New Orleans.

"I was definitely involved in that," she confessed. "There were so many twists and turns, and so many things that I was trying to figure out what was happening."

But that may not be the only disappearance Gretchen had a hand in this season. She also teased the absence of her friend, Katie Ginella, from the group's trip to Amsterdam, and hinted she may have played a role in that, too.

"You have to stay tuned to see how that all works out, because there's some dynamics that change there, which was really sad. It was," she said.

Tamra's departure from RHOC was confirmed via her Instagram Story, earlier this year, with the reality TV veteran announcing her second exit from the series with a message that read: "It was a long run! When life gives you real problems, this reality s--t doesn't make sense. Peace out. I'm out."