Isla Fisher Reveals Her 'New Identity' Following Divorce From Sacha Baron Cohen

Getty

Isla Fisher is opening up about her personal life following her shock split from Sacha Baron Cohen.

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar, the Wedding Crashers star shared how she is focusing on her career at this point in time.

"I've had a tough couple of years, but I'm making it through," the 49-year-old said. "I'm really excited for the next chapter."

Fisher added that she has been focused on raising her three kids but is now pivoting.

"I'm refocusing on my career, because previously I was very much focused on my kids, which I still am, obviously, because [they’re] my true love," she told the outlet. "But I’m enjoying tackling work again."

The Australian actress explained how different life can be now that she is "outside of a partnership."

"That's been one of the benefits of a challenging situation: the luxury of asking myself, 'What would I like to do professionally and privately?' I'm trying to remind myself of my new identity as somebody outside of a partnership and to stay as buoyant as possible," she continued. "Any time there's change, it's hard to adapt. But hopefully I'm doing an OK job."

The pair announced their divorce in April after nearly 14 years of marriage and over 20 years together. Isling and Baron Cohen, who share three children, also shared they had filed for divorce the previous year.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down. In 2023 we jointly filed to end our marriage. We have always prioritized our privacy and have been quietly working through this change," they said in a joint statement.