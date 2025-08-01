Jenna Ortega Says Young People 'Struggling' to Find Themselves in Social Media Era

Getty

"There are so many voices and so many opinions that you're exposed to ... So I think it's harder to find a sense of self," the Wednesday star says, noting that young people today "don't talk to each other in person," instead "finding their community online, which can be very isolating."

Jenna Ortega is opening up about how social media is shaping how young people form connections in the modern world.

In a new interview with the BBC, the Wednesday star reflected on the challenges Gen Z faces when trying to build a sense of community, especially in an age where much of it happens online.

"I wasn't around in the ’70s, but I hear stories of people knocking on their neighbors' doors and the bikes going all throughout the city, and just expecting to meet someone at a certain time on a certain location," Ortega shared. "People don't talk to each other in person. They're interacting and finding their community online, which can be very isolating."

The actress, who returns as Wednesday Addams in Season 2 of the hit Netflix series next week, shares how overwhelming it can be for young people to find their voice amid the nonstop noise of social media.

"There are so many voices and so many opinions that you're exposed to, much more than you would typically be, or that humans are kind of meant to be exposed to," she said. "So, I think it's harder to find a sense of self. Young people are struggling to find, ;What makes my voice stand out? What is it about me in this world and this society today that gives me a sense of purpose or control or authority?'"

Ortega also pointed to the Addams Family's unique dynamic as one reason why Wednesday continues to resonate, especially with those searching for belonging.

"There's great comfort in seeing people who are so obviously themselves, freely, and place priority where it matters, and that’s your family, that’s who’s in front of you, your special interests, that's your strength and your courage and your confidence in your voice," she said.

"It's very easy now to get swept up in some sort of sheep mentality, and I think it's so important for young people to see this family now more than ever," Ortega added.