JP Saxe Admits to Cancelling Tour Over Low Ticket Sales, Determined to Never Let This 'Happen Again'

Getty

Singer-songwriter JP Saxe has cancelled his upcoming tour after not selling enough tickets.

The 32-year-old took to TikTok last week where he opened up about the issue he was having selling tickets, admitting he was " extremely embarrassed" to admit this to his fans, but if he didn't sell more tickets he might have to cancel the whole tour.

He has since shared a more recent update, revealing that while he did sell a "few thousand" extra tickets, it was not enough to "save" the upcoming tour.

"I am beyond grateful to every one of you who bought one," he said on TikTok. "Those few thousand tickets are a reminder that being transparent in failure sometimes can be more powerful than the facade of success. They're a reminder of how wonderful it can be to ask for help and watch a community come together."

"This really was the nicest the internet has ever been to me," he added.

For those who did purchase tickets to the now-cancelled tour, they will be fully refunded.

The "If the World Was Ending" singer said he still feels "embarrassed." However, he is determined to ensure this "never happens again."

Four days ago, Saxe told his more than 230k followers that if he didn't sell "twenty or so thousand tickets" to his next tour within 48 hours, it would not be financially feasible to move forward.

"Just in case you were waiting till the week of or night of to buy a ticket, that approach just isn't going to work because there wont be a show to buy a ticket to," he warned his followers then.

"If we're just not in a place yet to sell out these 2 or 3k cap venues ,that's fine," he said in a video with the hopes of getting more sales. "It's always been my goal to connect deeply not widely and I stand by that."

Unfortunately, he'll have to settle for that deeper connection for now, though he said the cancellation hasn't diminished his belief that he'll someday be selling out stadiums. Just not today.