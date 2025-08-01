Kardashians Spoof Freakier Friday with Hilarious Khloe-Kris Body Swap Videos

Instagram

The Kardashians are getting on the body-swapping fun in a brilliant new spoof that sees Khloe and mom Kris Jenner marveling at how different their bodies are -- plus, Jamie Lee Curtis figures it all out in a fun cameo!

It happens all the time in the movies so why not on reality television? The Kardashians fell victim to the Freaky Friday curse on Friday (of course) in a hilarious spoof of Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis' long-awaited sequel, Freakier Friday, in theaters next Friday.

This time, it's Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner who experience the sudden body swap in a silly video shared to the show's Instagram page. It all goes down as Khloé is so excited to have the world-famous momager as a guest on her podcast Khloé in Wonder Land.

After a very silly swap and shriek moment, the reality stars get to show off their acting chops which are -- ahem -- well, it's all very cute.

"Look at me, I'm inside you," Khloé-as-Kris says, leading Kris-as-Khloé to quip, "Aw, just like 41 years ago," while touching Kris' stomach.

Khloé-as-Kris then turns to a mirror with a surprised "Mom!" as she takes in Kris' smooth visage after her most recent -- and highly acclaimed -- cosmetic procedure.

At the same time, Kris-as-Khloé is marveling at the younger body she finds herself in, touching her arm and asking, "How did my skin get so soft?"

"Salmon sperm!" Khloé-as-Kris answers, as Kris-as-Khloé looks on, a little disturbed.

Things then devolve into trying to figure out what happened and who's pranking who. "If I was going to prank you," Khloé-as-Kris declares, I would put you in Scott [Disick's] body."

Then, like the film, they realize that maybe it's about learning some kind of lesson by walking in each other's shoes. This brings us to the two of them attempting to host Khloé's podcast together with their special guest -- Jamie Lee Curtis.

"Let me guess," she says, "mystical body swap?" before dropping a few final jokes and transitioning into a teaser for Curtis' own body-swap sequel.

Khloé then kept the silliness going with another video shared to her Instagram where she put on her best Kris Jenner to mimic one of her mom's most iconic lines.

A follow-up to the 2003 original -- itself based on a 1972 novel and a series of prior adaptations -- Freakier Friday sees the returns of Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan body-swapping mother-daughter duo Tess and Anna. Only this time, it's a quadruple body swap, throwing in both Julia Butters and Sophia Hammons as Anna's daughter Harper and future stepdaughter Sophie, respectively.

The sequel brings back a whole slew of familiar faces from the OG movie, including Mark Harmon as Tess' husband Ryan, Chad Michael Murray as Anna's ex Jake, Rosalind Chao, Ryan Malgarini, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Lucille Soong. Manny Jacinto also joins the cast as Eric, the mother of Sophia Hammons' character, among many more funny stars like Vanessa Bayer and Chloe Fineman.