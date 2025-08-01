Kim Kardashian Reacts to Anthony Hopkins Comparing SKIMS Face Wrap to Hannibal Lecter

Getty/Instagram

Kim weighs in after Hopkins, 87, shared a hilarious video, in which he rocked her brand's new Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, and impersonated his famous Silence of the Lambs character.

Kim Kardashian's brand SKIMS is raising eyebrows for its latest drop -- and it's even caught the eye of screen legend Anthony Hopkins.

On Tuesday, the shapewear and clothing brand released the Seamless Sculpt Face Wrap, which, per SKIMS, is "made with signature sculpting fabric and infused with collagen yarns for ultra-soft jaw support." The product -- which retails for $48 -- is already sold out.

The face wrap received mixed reviews online, with many sharing their reactions in the comments section of SKIMS' Instagram post -- and quite a few of them making connections to Hopkins' most famous role.

"What in the Hannibal is this?" a user commented, while another added. "State of the world in shambles, people dying … Kim: New Hannibal Lector Nylon face wrap just dropped!!!"

"Is it April Fools?" another user asked, as still another lamented, "CAN WE LET WOMEN LIVE OMG."

The hilarious comparison to Hopkins' Silence of the Lambs role, Dr. Hannibal Lecter, was even brought up by the actor himself, who epically impersonated his famous character in a funny Instagram video -- and he even managed to get his hands on the face wrap, wearing it for the clip -- Who knows? Maybe Kim sent it over herself!

"Hello, Kim. I'm already feeling 10 years younger," Hopkins, 87, said creepily, diving back into character, before making the cannibalistic psychiatrist's slurping noise.

"Thank you, Kim. Don’t be afraid to come over for dinner," he joked in the caption.

Fans loved Hopkins' video, taking to the comments section to praise the Oscar winner for joining in the gag.

"Great actor with a great sense of humor! 😂👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾," wrote one user.

"This could be the best Instagram post ever made," a second person shared, while another fan commented, "THIS is why the internet was invented. Amazing Sir Anthony! 😂."

And the clip even caught the eyes of Kim and her family, with Kim, her sister, Khloé, and their mom, Kris Jenner, taking to their Instagram Stories to react.

"I'M SCREAMING!!!!!" Kim, 44, wrote, resharing Hopkins' video.