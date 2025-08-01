Kim Zolciak Talks Borrowing Money from Daughters Ariana and Brielle -- And If She's Paid Them Back

Getty

Kim addressed the claims that she borrowed money from her daughters amid financial struggles with estranged husband Kroy Biermann, and revealed where things stand now.

Kim Zolciak is setting the record straight about her daughters' money -- and where it went.

"Actually, the rug was pulled out from the Zolciaks and Ariana's money was spent on bills, to be honest," Kim said. "I was left holding the bag for the family."

Kim's comments come after 23-year-old Ariana made headlines in June on the premiere of Bravo’s Next Gen NYC, where she claimed her parents used money she earned from Instagram brand deals during her teen years, without her knowledge.

"I can't say exactly what they used it on, because I just found out that it was gone two years ago," Ariana said in a confessional. "I don't even know how much money I made over the time period. Nobody was honest. There was no transparency. And I have no idea where it actually went."

On WWHL, Andy Cohen asked Kim directly how much she took and if any money was borrowed from Brielle, 28, as well.

"Brielle paid an electric bill here and there. I was left with nothing, so I had to figure it out fast," Kim said.

As for Ariana, Kim explained, "The money I borrowed from Ariana, I paid her back … for the bills and stuff. And as far as what she's made and all that stuff, I don't have the spreadsheets, but she will be [paid back]."

Ariana, who was in the studio audience alongside her boyfriend Hudson McLeroy, previously made it clear the financial issues weren't solely on her mom.

"I would like to very much clarify -- everybody wants this to be just my mother -- this was a joint partnership in taking the money," she said during her own WWHL appearance back in June.

When asked if she ever figured out how much money her parents took, Ariana replied, "No, and I don't really want to know."

She added, "The only time my mom asks me for money is if it's regarding the bills, or it's something that she needs for the kids."

Despite everything, Ariana said the situation hasn't driven a wedge between her and Kim.