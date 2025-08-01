Liam Neeson Shares How He Fell In Love With Late Wife Natasha Richardson in Rare Comments

Getty

The Naked Gun star recalled a sweet memory of his late wife giggling while carrying a tray of tea and a bran muffin, celebrating how well Taken was doing in the box office.

Liam Neeson is sharing the moment he fell in love with Natasha Richardson.

In a recent interview with The New York Times -- the actor shares sweet memories of the moment he fell in love with his late wife.

Neeson met Richardson in 1993 on the set of the Broadway production Anna Christie, and the couple had immediate and undeniable chemistry -- leading them to marry in 1994 and share two sons together. Tragically, Richardson was killed in a skiing accident in 2009, leaving Neeson widowed.

The Taken actor reminisced on those early moments with the two sharing the stage. “It was great doing it every night with her and falling in love," he recalled.

As he remembered his first moments with her, he also recalled a sweet memory of Richardson in 2008, a year before she passed, after Taken skyrocketed.

Per NYT, he recalled the actress on a Sunday morning as she giggled, holding a tray of tea and a bran muffin, informing him of the film's success at the box office.

Since then, the actor has been offered many action-packed roles -- seemingly spoofing them all with his latest movie The Naked Gun. He stars opposite Pamela Anderson in it, with the duo's undeniable chemistry leading to growing speculation that they're dating.

In a July 30 interview with Andy Cohen, the stars shared their bond on the set of the movie and Anderson confessed to making a familiar baked good for Neeson.

"He has a very special muffin he likes. It's a very special recipe. It's very good for you. Let's just say that," Anderson explained.

"There's a lot of bran," Neeson added.