Sami Sheen Slams Claims She Doesn't Have OCD Before Listing Acts She Feels Compelled To Do Daily

Sami Sheen is calling out the haters who don't believe she has obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).
The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to TikTok to respond to her followers who question whether she has the mental health condition.
"I made a video talking about my OCD, and everyone got mad at me, saying I don’t actually have OCD," began Sheen.
According to the Mayo Clinic, OCD is a condition that "features a pattern of unwanted thoughts and fears known as obsessions."
"So I'm gonna tell you guys more things that I do that I'm pretty sure are OCD."
The 21-year-old then listed the behaviors she has attributed to the condition including feeling the need to touch the "same exact" part of the outside of a plane when she boards.
"All right, well, I'm so OCD that even if I buy something from the grocery store that day and I read the expiration date over and over and over and over and over again, somehow, I will convince myself it's a fake expiration date and it’s actually expired a year ago," she said.
"The guest bathroom, every time I come home, I have to go in there and open the curtains to check," she said. "What am I checking for? I don't know. I just have to do it. I've done it since I was 10 years old."
She also mentioned she can't sit behind the driver's seat in a car, have her back to the wall in a restaurant and feels the need to see everyone's food at the table.
It comes after she uploaded a post over the weekend where she criticized people who claim they have OCD because they need to have a "clean and organized" room.
While she didn't say if she has been diagnosis by a physician, she concluded by expressing her disdain for having the need to justify herself to her followers.
"I can’t believe I'm telling the internet this s--t," Sheen concluded. "I have so many other things I do. But just so you guys get the gist of it, I do in fact have OCD, and it's only getting worse."